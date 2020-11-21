Market Report Summary

Market – Skin Rejuvenation Market

Market Value – US$ 2.2 Bn in 2022

Market CAGR Value – 8.7 % in 2022

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

Aging induces various skin related problems o defects such as wrinkles, lines etc. Various medical treatments for curing these disorders are being developed. Skin rejuvenation essentially is improving the skin appearance with the help of advanced medical treatments.

Global skin rejuvenation market is influenced by various aspects such as growth in medical science, innovations in various products and enhancement of technology, various manufacturers opting for advanced skin rejuvenation medication therapies, increasing prevalence of skin problems owing to aging coupled with rising consciousness and increasing disposable income of people worldwide, increasing awareness of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures and increased investment in research and development in the skin care industry by various companies in this sector.

Company Profiles

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Fotona d.d.

Sciton, Inc.

Venus Concept Canada Corp.

EL.En. S.p.A.

Lynton Lasers Ltd

Solta Medical Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Cynosure, Inc.

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Lutronic Corporation

Cutera Inc.

However, the main limitation to the growth of this market is the affordability quotient as not all class of people can afford skin rejuvenation medications.

The extensive research report on “Skin Rejuvenation Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2022)” by Persistence Market Research uncovers various aspects of the global skin rejuvenation market with which a future market scenario for skin rejuvenation devices can be drawn that can assist the reader in planning expansion strategies.

According to this research study, the global market for skin rejuvenation is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.7% throughout the period of assessment to reflect a noteworthy market value.

4 Key Highlights on Global Skin Rejuvenation Market

The global skin rejuvenation market is segmented by product type, by end user and by region.

By product type, the global skin rejuvenation market is dominated by IPL devices segment. This segment is a highly lucrative and estimated to be the largest segment in terms of market value and share. By the end of the assessment year, the IPL devices segment is expected to show a high value of a bit over US$ 690 Mn.

By product type category, the laser based devices market is the fastest growing segment to reach stellar valuation. This segment is rising owing to increased use of laser in skin rejuvenation treatment procedures

By end user category, the dermatology clinics segment is the largest segment and is likely to lead the global skin rejuvenation market in terms of market valuation. In 2017, this segment reflected a high market share of more than 60% and is likely to continue to retain its status quo during the assessment period 2017-2022

By region, North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) regions reflect high potential in the years to come. The North America region is expected to dominate the global market by region as it is estimated to be the largest and highly attractive for skin rejuvenation. North America skin rejuvenation market is estimated to reach a noteworthy value growing at the highest 9.4% CAGR during assessment period