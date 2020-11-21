Aerostructures – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aerostructures Market is expected to reach $127.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerostructures Market include Aar Corp, Bombardier Inc, Cyient Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd, GKN Aerospace, Leonardo S.P.A., Ruag Group, Saab AB, Spirit Aerosystems Inc, Stelia Aerospace Group, Triumph Group Inc and UTC Aerospace Systems.

Some of the factors such as increasing demand for outsourced aerostructure manufacturing and rise in adoption of composite aerostructures by the general aviation industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, recyclability issue of composites materials is restraining the market growth. Moreover, adoption of 3D printing for aerostructure manufacturing and decline in the cost of composite materials would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Aerostructures are the structural components of an aircraft’s body frame or airframe. Aerostructures help an aircraft to withstand the aerodynamic forces during flight, and thus includes all the components that help an aircraft to fly.

Based on end user, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in aftermarket services offered by different aerostructure manufacturers.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising aircraft deliveries in this region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others are increasingly investing in the development of general aviation aircraft.

Materials Covered:

• Alloys & Super Alloys

• Composites

• Metals

Components Covered:

• Empennage

• Flight Control Surfaces

• Fuselage

• Nacelle and Pylon

• Nose

• Wings

Platforms Covered:

• Rotary Wing Aircraft

• Fixed Wing Aircraft

Applications Covered:

• Space Economy

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

