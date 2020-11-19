Detergent Alcohol Market To Witness a Major Overhaul between 2020 and 2030

High demand for detergent alcohol as a raw material in the manufacturing of detergents and surfactants drives the growth in the market. A wide range of applications such as antioxidants in polymers, polymerization aid, and plastic processing broadens the capacity of the market to generate revenue. The growing application in the personal care segment that includes products such as shampoos and shower gel is expected to boost the growth of the global market. The rise in awareness regarding sustainability has surged the demand for organic and biodegradable detergent alcohol, especially personal care products. The household and industrial sectors are expected to generate major revenue in the market in the coming decade. Other major applications in the market include wastewater treatment, welding and fabrication, and lubricant additive.

Leading regions in the global market include Latin America, North America, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East, and Africa. APEJ region is expected to hold a major market share in the coming years owing to the escalating consumption of consumer products. China is estimated to lead the growth as a consumer as well as producer.

Prominent market players profiled in the global market are Musim Mas Holdings, Procter & Gamble, Wilmar International Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sasol Limited, and Kuala Lumpur Ecogreen Oleochemicals.

