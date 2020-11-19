Aircraft Brake System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Aircraft Brake System Market is expected to reach $13.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Brake System Market include AAR, Beringer Aero, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems, Honeywell, Jay-Em Aerospace & Machine, Lufthansa Technik, Matco Manufacturing, Meggitt, Parker Hannifin, Safran, United Technologies, Meggitt Group Company, and Bauer, Inc.

Some of the factors such as increasing the production of the aircraft fleet and rising demand for military UAVs are propelling the growth of the market. However, the repair system and maintenance are hampering the growth of the market.

Aircraft Brake System is an important segment in any aircraft as it is used in braking the wheels during the landing of the aircraft. This includes the disc brakes that are a part of the landing gear. Aircraft Brake System works with the brakes operating pneumatically or hydraulically. Wheels, brakes, and braking systems are the important components of the aircraft brake system.

Based on the platform, the commercial segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in passenger movement has led to an increase in aircraft orders across the globe. Besides, the expansion of the aviation industry in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East has propelled the demand for new commercial aircraft, thereby contributing to the growth of the commercial segment of the aircraft brake system market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing usage of aircraft. The mounting command for air travel in this region is promoting the aircraft market consequently in the aircraft brake systems market.

Fits Covered:

• Retrofit

• Line-fit

Components Covered:

• Brakes

• Braking Systems/Brake Control Element

• Wheels

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Platforms Covered:

• Defense

• Commercial

Product Type Covered:

• Disc Brakes

• Expander Tube Brakes

Actuating Systems Covered:

• Booster System

• Independent System

• Power Brake System

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Large Body

• Narrow Body

• Wide Body

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

