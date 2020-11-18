Plastic Surgeon Dr. Darren Smith delivers Emsculpt Neo to define your muscles and increase muscle mass while decreasing fat. On average, Emsculpt Neo decreases fat volume by 30% and increases muscle volume by 25%. Emsculpt Neo can help you stay in shape whether as a stand-alone treatment or in conjunction with your existing training program.

Dr. Smith is one of the first providers of EMSCULPT NEO in New York City. Emsculpt Neo is the first and only non-invasive body contouring treatment in the world that combines radiofrequency energy and high intensity focussed ultrasound (HIFEM) to simultaneously build muscle and burn fat without surgery or downtime. This unique combination therapy reduced fat in the treatment area by an average of 30%, compared to current gold standard procedures that only reduce fat in the treatment area by an average of 22%-23% Additionally, EMSCULPT NEO simultaneously increases muscle mass by 25% on average in the treatment area. The previous gold standard noninvasive body contouring treatment did not offer muscle-building at all, so the EMSCULPT NEO really is in a class of its own, offering two treatments in one.

The previous go-to treatment for non-invasive body contouring (which relies on extreme cold to freeze fat in a process called cryolipolysis) also comes with risks such as paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (fat growth instead of reduction), contour irregularities (dents), and skin pigmentation changes. EMSCULPT NEO is free from these possible risks. Additionally, EMSCULPT NEO results in natural, smooth contours. Cold-based therapies, on the other hand, only treat the tissue that is actually sucked into the applicator, yielding the potential for unnatural results. The recovery from EMSCULPT NEO is also much more comfortable (typically no discomfort at all) than the recovery from cold-based therapies, which begins with an often painful massage of the frozen fat and continues to be frequently characterized by skin sensitivity and or numbness.

Dr. Darren Smith’s Exquisite Plastic Surgery office is located at 742 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10021.

For more information or to explore the Emsculpt NEO, be sure to visit https://www.darrensmithmd.com.

Call + 1 (212) 633-0627 to book an appointment today.

Contact Info: Name: Dr. Darren Smith

Organization: Darren M. Smith, MD

Address: 742 Park Ave,, New York, NY 10021, United States Phone: +1-212-633-0627 Website: https://www.darrensmithmd.com/