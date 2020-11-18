Thermal Scanners Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Scanners market.

The global thermal scanners market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027. Rising product demand for mass screening amid the COVID-19 crisis and growing adoption in the aerospace and defense sector for security and surveillance applications are major factors propelling the market growth. The pandemic has changed the approach of key players to market these products as potential devices to be deployed against the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak has encouraged rapid use of the product across several public places. The sudden need has created the demand and supply imbalance, causing an increase in mass production along with hiked product prices. Key players such as FLIR Systems, Inc. and Seek Thermal Inc. are meeting the increased demand by shifting their focus from industrial to commercial thermal scanning devices prioritizing hospitals and medical applications. Such a rapid increase in the adoption is expected to exponentially increase the product sales in 2020.

Thermal cameras can provide a more efficient, discrete, and effective way to identify individuals with virus-specific tests. As a part of Employee Health And Screening (EH&S) and an Elevated Body Temperature (EBT) detection method, facilities, including transportation agencies, factories, businesses, and government offices, are using thermal screening technology. As several industries are on the verge of reopening amid lockdown, precautionary measures are being taken by using thermal cameras for screening employees. Governments in several regions have compelled the use of these devices in residential and commercial complexes as well. Such growing demand are expected to increase market growth rapidly over the next few years.

Amazon.com, Inc., an e-commerce giant, is using thermal scanning devices at its warehouses for screening their workers. The company is delivering essential goods globally, and thus, has set up thermal scanners in at least six warehouses outside Los Angeles and Seattle. Whole Foods Market Inc., the U.S.-based multinational supermarket chain, has also started the use of these devices at their stores. General Motors Company and Wynn Resorts Ltd. have confirmed the use of thermal scanners for screening purposes. Tyson Foods Inc. and Intel Corp. are other companies experimenting with the use of thermal camera solution that could be used after the pandemic.

In addition to increasing demand in the commercial and healthcare sectors, thermal scanning solutions are also used for security and surveillance applications. The growing demand for this application is attributed to the need for increased security among employees and citizens. These devices provide a high Return on Investment (ROI) as the total cost of ownership of a thermal camera-based security system is much lower than a CCTV system. Investment in infrastructural systems, along with the need for professional surveillance, is presumed to accelerate the growth of the thermal scanners market over the next few years.

Type Insights

The fixed thermal scanner segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 64% in 2019, owing to the increasing adoption in the industrial and healthcare sectors. These scanners offer a versatile, accurate, and reliable scanning solution for continuous temperature measurement applications in the ceramics, steel, and other processing industries. Moreover, they reduce human interference and can be deployed with the existing systems such as security gate or biometric entrance.

The automated temperature tracking is expected to become a standard procedure at public places considering the global impacts of COVID-19. These are the fixed systems that provide reliable and real-time temperature measurement of large groups of people. Key players are working on developing such automated monitoring systems for commercial buildings and airports. For instance, Amorph Systems GmbH and VantIQ, Inc., are working with hardware development partners, including camera vendors such as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Hikvision) to develop continuous detection and monitoring solution.

Handheld thermal scanners are likely to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to high adoption in commercial applications. The recent coronavirus outbreak has caused a significant demand for handheld scanner across several community places, including airports, metro stations, factories, and commercial buildings. Besides, it serves the purpose of social distancing as it allows the user to take temperature measurements from a safe distance. The technological advancement such as integrated thermal imaging ability in the smartphone is expected to bolster the growth of the industry.

Wavelength Insights: Thermal Scanners Market

The Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) accounted for the largest revenue share of over 78% in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period 2021-2027. LWIR offers several benefits such as low power, weight, and size as compared to the MWIR. Besides, LWIR has played a crucial role in the defense and security sector for decades as it can detect the objects independent of ambient lighting. Recent advancements in fabrication and low-cost have made LWIR scanners easily accessible to industrial and consumer applications.

The MWIR segment is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. MWIR is usually preferred for the long-range surveillance application, satellite-based weather profile monitoring, medical diagnosis, and deforestation mapping. The advancement in High Operating Temperature (HOT) MWIR and dual-color detector designs facilitated the use of these cameras for various applications, which was earlier lead by LWIR cameras. In December 2018, FLIR Systems, Inc. launched its first High Operating Temperature (HOT) MWIR thermal camera core, which is small, lightweight, and low power consuming core suitable for drone surveillance applications. However, the MWIR cameras are usually very expensive for long-range applications and thus are used for specific military usages such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

End-use Insights: Thermal Scanners Market



The aerospace and defense end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 21% in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Thermal imaging is a boon to military applications owing to the ability to perform in all weather conditions. The technology is widely used in ship collision avoidance and guidance systems, border surveillance, law enforcement, and structural health monitoring of aircraft. There has been increased integration of thermal cameras with other solutions, including radar to improve redundancy, alarm verification, and long-range detection for airports and other large sites.

The industrial segment captured significant revenue share in 2019. The low pricing of technology has opened a new market for thermal imaging solutions in mainstream applications. Nowadays, thermal imaging technology is not only limited to security and surveillance application but also used for predictive maintenance across different industry verticals. Manufacturing facilities, refineries, and substations are using thermal cameras and scanners to remotely scrutinize the equipment, recognize components at risk of overheating, and retort before a component fails. Moreover, industries such as food processing and carpet manufacturing where the heat is utilized for the production can be benefited by the technology to enhance and automate the fire safety control.

There has been a surge in the use of thermal scanners in the automotive sector. Earlier, due to the high cost, the technology was available in a selected number of high-end automobile models. Risky driving factors including glare, darkness, animal crossing in the night, and highly populated areas can be reduced with the help of thermal cameras, increasing the overall road safety and driver awareness. These cameras can be easily integrated with existing infotainment systems, making it easier to add the technology at a market-leading price point. Besides, in the coming years, thermal imaging technology is expected to gain momentum in road safety and railway application.

Regional Insights: Thermal Scanners Market

The North America regional market captured the highest revenue share of over 40% in 2019. The U.S. is expected to witness significant growth due to its flourishing defense industry. The presence of leading companies such as FLIR Systems, Inc.; Fluke Corporation; and L3harris Technologies, Inc. is boosting the market growth in the U.S. The increasing demand in commercial applications in Canada is also expected to drive the regional market. Recently, in August 2019, British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. (BC Ferries) installed thermal imaging cameras to monitor threatened marine mammals.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. China accounted for the largest revenue share in the region. The growth can be attributed to various vendors offering low-cost solutions, which in turn is expected to increase demand in this pandemic. The outbreak in China has resulted in the exponential demand for thermal scanners compelling companies towards mass production. The region is putting efforts in research and development to combat the outbreak. As a result, Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. announced that Chinese public transport infrastructure should be equipped with a thermal scanner system driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) facial detection technology.

Key Companies and Market Share Insights: Thermal Scanners Market

FLIR Systems, Inc.; Fluke Corporation; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; and Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. are some of the leading companies in the market. The coronavirus pandemic is serving as a catalyst to capture lucrative opportunities for growth. The exponential increase in the demand has resulted in a sales spike, with some companies generating tripled quarterly revenues by selling a large number of products within a shorter span. To meet the surging demand, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., an Israel-based thermal scanning solution provider, modified the thermal camera used for industrial applications to check for fever. Moreover, the companies are providing demos and evaluations to several organizations, which shall help to open up their factories and offices. FLIR Systems, Inc. is working with Emirates Airlines, Wynn Casino, Manchester VA Medical

Center, and grocery stores in Georgia to provide the thermal imaging technology.

Companies are engaging in new product launches, aiming to strengthen their product portfolio, manufacturing capacities, and provide competitive differentiation. Recently, In December 2019, Seek Thermal Inc. announced the launch of thermal cameras for test and measurement, security surveillance applications. Prior to that, the company collaborated with the Los Angeles Fire Department to provide RevealFirePRO to each one of the firefighters, providing them clear visibility in burning structure and help in the safe evacuation. In September 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. launched FLIR T860 thermal camera with onboard inspection route software.

Some prominent market players include:

Key companies Profiled: Thermal Scanners Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global thermal scanners market report based on type, wavelength, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Handheld

Fixed

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Others

