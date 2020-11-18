Thermal Ceramic Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Ceramic market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Thermal Ceramic Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Thermal Ceramic market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Thermal Ceramic Market

The global thermal ceramic market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for thermal ceramics as high-temperature insulation materials for linings in industrial heaters and furnaces is expected to augment market growth over the coming years.

In industrial applications, thermal ceramics are largely used in heaters and furnaces that are further used in the metal processing, cement, and glass industries. Ceramic materials with properties, such as thermal conductivity, thermal expansion, heat capacity, thermal shock resistance, and maximum service temperature, are important in thermal ceramic design considerations for the industrial sector.

Thermal ceramics reduce the heat loss across different industrial processes, making them more suitable for thermal insulation purposes, which further helps in saving the overall energy consumption and manufacturing cost in industrial applications. These phenomenal characteristics have increased the penetration of thermal ceramics across different applications, including the manufacturing of solar panels.

Combining photovoltaics with thermoelectric ceramics to produce solar panels generate more efficient solar energy in comparison to the panels, which are manufactured using photovoltaic cells alone. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in 2018, solar photovoltaic capacity in U.S. reached64.2 gigawatts (GW) and is expected to reach more than 79 GW by 2024. Growing demand for solar energy is anticipated to generate the demand for solar panels, thus positively influencing the market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Despite the growing demand for thermal ceramics, the carcinogenic nature of the ceramic fibers is likely to restrain the market growth over the coming years. Companies engaged in the manufacturing and procuring of thermal ceramics have to comply with standards set by the governments of several countries to reduce the carcinogenic impact on the workers dealing with the product. In the U.S., according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the occupational exposure limits for refractory ceramic fiber is 0.5 fibers per cubic centimeter (f/cm3).

Application Insights: Thermal Ceramic Market

Based on application, the thermal ceramic market is segmented as industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, and others. The industrial segment led the market and accounted for more than half of the share owing to rising demand for furnaces and boilers from various end-use industries, including metal, glass, and cement.

Demand for thermal ceramics is anticipated to accelerate in the metal manufacturing industry on account of increasing steel production. Ceramic fiber that mainly consists of alumina and silica exhibits low thermal conductivity, resulting in less heat dissipation from the furnace, and has excellent energy-saving properties. These properties make it suitable for the inner linings of various reheating furnaces at steel making plants.

In the transportation industry, thermal ceramics provide solutions to heat management, noise reduction, filtration, and friction-related challenges. In automobiles, the product is used in manufacturing engine components (pistons, cylinder head, and liner) and brake components (rotors, drums, and calipers). In aircraft, they are used in manufacturing structural components, critical data recorders, and heat shields for thrust reversers and ducts. In shipbuilding, they are used in manufacturing bulkheads and decks for cruise ships, ferries, coastal defense ships, and super yachts.

The petrochemical and chemical segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from boiler manufacturers that use thermal ceramics for linings. They provide excellent thermal insulation and passive fire protection for boilers in the oil and gas industry.

Regional Insights: Thermal Ceramic Market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2019 due to the rise in demand for furnaces that are used in mining, smelting, and metal alloy machinery. Furthermore, increasing steel production due to the growth of the end-use industries in countries, such as India and Japan, is anticipated to boost the demand for furnaces, which, in turn, is likely to propel regional market growth over the coming years.

The oil and gas industry is another key factor driving the market in Asia Pacific as the countries, including India, Indonesia, and Thailand, are investing a significant amount in constructing various chemical projects to meet the domestic needs and reduce imports. For instance, in December 2018, Lotte Chemical Indonesia invested USD 3.5 billion in the Lotte Chemical Indonesia New Ethylene (LINE) project, which includes the installation of a naphtha cracker and petrochemical complex to manufacture downstream products. The project is expected to be fully functional by 2023.

Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the years to come due to the rising demand for renewable energy sources. According to the European Commission, in 2018, the consumption of renewable energy reached 18.9% of the total energy consumed in the region and is expected to reach 32% by 2030. Increasing consumption of renewable energy is anticipated to boost the demand for solar panels, thereby increasing the usage of thermal ceramics.

North America emerged as the second-largest consumer of thermal ceramics in 2019 owing to a rising number of infrastructure projects, which involve widespread usage of cement and metals. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. needs to spend nearly USD 4.5 trillion by 2025 on bridges, dams, roads, and other infrastructure.

Thermal Ceramic Market Share Insights

Major manufacturers of thermal ceramics include

Morgan Advanced Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

LLC

YESO Insulating Products

FibreCast Inc.

3M

CeramTec

Ibiden

Dyson Technical Ceramics.

Key players are focusing on capacity expansion and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their global presence and market share.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global thermal ceramic market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Industrial

Transportation

Petrochemical & Chemical

Others

