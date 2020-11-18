Telecom API Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Telecom API market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Telecom API Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Telecom API market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Global Telecom API Market

The global telecom API market size was valued at USD 115.7 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2021 to 2027. An Application Programming Interface (API) is a set of communication protocols and tools that aid in the development of mobile applications. Such interfaces provide readily available features and services that allow developers to only focus on application development. It simplifies the application development process by eliminating the need to develop every feature from scratch.

APIs are imperative across all the mobile applications and services that include messaging, voice and video calling, mobile payments, and location tracking. Increasing number of mobile service subscribers is a major factor contributing to the market growth. As per statistics published by GSMA, the total number of mobile service subscriptions was around 5.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 5.8 billion by 2025, thus, propelling the demand for APIs.

Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is also expected to positively influence market growth. APIs play an essential role in monetizing the IoT network as they act as a point of interaction between several elements within the network. Mobile operators are focusing on expanding their role in the value chain to provide end-to-end IoT solutions reducing their dependency on other third-party solution providers.

The market has high growth potential in emerging regions, such as Africa and Asia Pacific, due to increasing number of start-ups. Telecom operators, such as Orange and Vodafone Group, have developed partnerships with start-ups in these markets. Such partnerships have enabled mobile operators to tap new revenue streams by allowing start-ups and developers to access their APIs, thus, propelling market growth.

However, concerns regarding data security may have a negative impact on the market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Airtel agreed that its applications APIs could have been exploited by malicious parties to gain access to the user data, such as name, email id, residential address, and IMEI number of the device on which the application is installed.

The telecom API market is gaining momentum due to increasing number of mobile internet users. According to GSMA, the total number of mobile internet users at the end of 2017 was 3.3 billion.

With the increasing number of mobile internet users, telecom operators are focusing on enhancing their solution offerings to provide faster and more secure service to customers. APIs allow organizations to operate at different internet speed and create innovative solutions for engagement.

Increasing adoption of Machine to Machine (M2M) devices is anticipated to drive the market. APIs are crucial for M2M communication as they specify the message format that can be used to control the device. As per industry experts, the number of mobile-connected devices is expected to be around 10.5 billion by 2020, creating market opportunities specifically in consumer electronics and M2M sectors. Furthermore, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector is expected to augment the product demand, such as payment and location APIs.

Type Insights: Global Telecom API Market

The type segment is divided into messaging, webRTC, payment, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and location APIs. In 2019, the messaging API segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 24% from 2021 to 2027. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of SMS and RCS services that use messaging APIs.

The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) API segment is anticipated to record substantial growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of call centers, especially in developing economies. The location API segment is estimated to witness significant growth on account of increasing demand for smartphone applications that require location tracking services.

End-user Insights: Global Telecom API Market

The end users of telecom API include enterprise developers, internal telecom developers, partner developers, and long-tail developers. The enterprise developers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 due to extensive usage of A2P messaging tools in large-scale firms to announce offers, sales, change in policies, and other promotional activities.

The partner developer segment is estimated to register the maximum growth rate of over 25% in the next seven years. Partner APIs aid in creating a data-sharing platforms between telecommunication service providers and other developers to develop services, such as streaming and payment services. Developers can build on these services and rely on telecom organizations to manage certain business services and infrastructure.

Regional Insights: Global Telecom API Market

North America held the largest market share in the global market in 2019 due to the presence of major companies, such as AT&T, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Google LLC, and Oracle Corporation. Furthermore, the early adoption of technologies, such as 4G, is a major factor contributing to the high revenue share in this region. With the integration of 4G technology and APIs, communication services like video & voice calls, speech, and video integration services are delivered efficiently, and the productivity of business organizations is enhanced.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region from 2020 to 2027. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of mobile internet users in the region. According to the GSMA, in 2018, there were 1.9 billion mobile internet users in Asia Pacific. This number is projected to reach 2.7 billion by 2025. Furthermore, the overall revenue from mobile operators in this region is projected to reach USD 433 billion by 2025 from USD 400 billion in 2018.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Telecom API Market

The key participating in the market include telecommunication service providers, third-party developers, and others. These market participants are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures or collaborations to enhance their market presence. For instance, in March 2019, AT&T, Inc. announced its new AT&T API Marketplace to help connect developers and businesses with communication applications. Some of the prominent players in the telecom API market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Telecom API Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global telecom API market report based on type, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Messaging

WebRTC

Payment

IVR

Location

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Enterprise Developers

Internal Telecom Developers

Partner Developers

Long Tail Developers

