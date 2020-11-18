Technical Textile Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Technical Textile market.

The global technical textile market size was estimated at USD 165.5 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2021 to 2027. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of technical textile is projected to propel its demand across various end-use industries including agriculture, construction, aerospace, medical, and packaging. Advancements in biotechnology have led to a rapid change and evolution in traditional farming methods to a more scientific approach. The implementation and employment of highly-efficient technologies in the agricultural industry are expected to increase crop yield, thereby influencing the overall productivity and the demand for technical textiles.

In the U.S., the market for technical textile is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 39.3 billion in 2027. Expansion of industries including automotive, medical, construction, agriculture, packaging, and aerospace is anticipated to propel market growth in the country.

The manufacturing cost for technical textile is higher owing to the use of advanced superior raw materials as well as cost-intensive manufacturing techniques. The technology required for producing the raw materials followed by processing and final conversion is a cost-intensive process, which is expected to negatively impact the market for technical textiles.

The combination of protection with fashion and comfort requires some research initiatives and in-depth knowledge about complex technologies including smart textiles, nanotechnology, special properties production textile, and engineering technologies. This is estimated to increase the overall product cost, thereby limiting the growth of the market for technical textiles.

Manufacturers are focusing on efficient and effective distribution channels to ensure robust supply of the products. As a result, companies are likely to establish partnerships with e-commerce portals to ensure that buyers have timely access to the products. In addition, they are entering into agreements with emerging and small-scale players to expand their network.

Manufacturing Insights: Technical Textile Market

3D weaving manufacturing technology accounted for market share of 23.9% in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027. A large number of application industries including agriculture, medical, industrial, packaging, aerospace, and automotive are implementing 3D weaving manufacturing technology, which is likely to result in the segmental growth.

3D knitting manufacturing technology helps in controlling the 3D shaped weft knitting and the dimensionality found in knit structures. In addition, the technology also allows alterations and improvements in the user interface resulting in a more efficient and high-performing knit product designs. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the technical textile market over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Finishing treatments are increasingly used in the manufacturing of the product in order to improve the appearance, sizing, affecting touch and treatments that add properties to enhance the performance of the product. In addition, it eliminates impurities and additives, thereby increasing product acceptability across the application segments.

The use of nanomaterials such as nanoparticles and nanofibers in the manufacturing of technical textiles helps in manufacturing products with superior mechanical strength, antibacterial properties, chemical resistance, and water repellence. In addition, the use of nanotechnology in product manufacturing improves their properties such as durability, texture, and color.



End-use Insights: Technical Textile Market



The hometech textiles segment accounted for the highest market share of 19.8% in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027. This segment includes products used for household applications including furniture, cushion materials, fireproofing, floor and wall coverings, and textile reinforced structures that provide decoration, comfort, and safety.

Agro textiles are extensively used in agriculture sector for its functional benefits, including superior weather resistance, protection from micro-organisms, protection from solar radiation as well as ultra-violet radiation, and water conservation. These products offer superior crop protection, thereby increasing overall yield and improving the crop quality.

Buildtech textiles are used to support the construction of both temporary or permanent buildings and infrastructure. The product is used for residential and commercial construction, and for construction of infrastructure. In addition, it is used in a wide range of applications including thermal and acoustic insulation, concrete reinforcement, structure foundation, interior construction, and material proofing.

The medtech textiles are being extensively used in hygiene, personal care, surgical, and healthcare applications including baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products. Rising birth rate, growing aging population, and rising awareness regarding menstrual hygiene in the developing economies is expected to drive the product demand for hygiene applications over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Technical Textile Market

Asia Pacific lead the market, accounting for 45.9% of revenue share in 2019. The regions dominance trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The growing demand for apparel and functional clothing is expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period.

Expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, on account of sustainable economic growth in the region, is expected to increase construction activities, thereby driving the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, flourishing tourism has led to an increasing requirement for restaurants, resorts, and food chains, thereby fueling the growth of the market for technical textile.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to witness exponential growth over the forecast period on account of the rising product demand in household and fashion and clothing applications. In addition, increasing healthcare activities, medical tourism, and rising aging population in the European countries are expected to drive the market for technical textile in the region.

Growing residential sector on account of increasing rate of immigration is anticipated to drive demand for build-tech textiles. In addition, rising investments in the development of infrastructure is likely to promote the demand for tarpaulins, awnings, and canopies in new construction as well as renovation activities.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Technical Textile Market

Key participants are engaged in enhancing their product portfolio and introducing new advanced products to gain a higher market share. For instance, in 2017, Ahlstrom-Munksjo launched a breathable impervious fabric for bloodborne pathogens and cleanroom apparel protection named PureArmor. This helps the company to establish a prominent position in the market for technical textile. Major players have benchmarked based on their geographical reach, product portfolio, distribution networks, innovation, operational capabilities, strategic developments, and the market presence of their brands. Some of the prominent players in the technical textile market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global technical textile market report on the basis of manufacturing, end-use, and region:

