High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market to Develop New Growth Story |Acuity Brands Lighting, Lithonia Lighting, Bulbrite Industries

The global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market, such as , Acuity Brands Lighting, Lithonia Lighting, Bulbrite Industries, Contrac Lighting, Crompton Greaves, EYE Lighting International of North America, Feit Electric Company, General Electric Company, Halonix Limited, Havells India Limited, Koninklijke Philips, Larson Electronics, Litetronics International, NVC Lighting Technology Corporation, PIAA Corporation, OSRAM GmbH, Surya Roshni, USHIO America They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market by Product: Gas Discharge Lamp, High-Pressure Gas Discharge Lamp, Electrodeless Discharge Lamp

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market by Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp market?

Table Of Contents:

1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Overview

1.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Product Overview

1.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gas Discharge Lamp

1.2.2 High-Pressure Gas Discharge Lamp

1.2.3 Electrodeless Discharge Lamp

1.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp by Application

4.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

4.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp by Application

4.5.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp by Application 5 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Business

10.1 Acuity Brands Lighting

10.1.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

10.1.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Acuity Brands Lighting High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Acuity Brands Lighting High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.1.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Developments

10.2 Lithonia Lighting

10.2.1 Lithonia Lighting Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lithonia Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Lithonia Lighting High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Acuity Brands Lighting High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.2.5 Lithonia Lighting Recent Developments

10.3 Bulbrite Industries

10.3.1 Bulbrite Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bulbrite Industries Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Bulbrite Industries High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Bulbrite Industries High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.3.5 Bulbrite Industries Recent Developments

10.4 Contrac Lighting

10.4.1 Contrac Lighting Corporation Information

10.4.2 Contrac Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Contrac Lighting High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Contrac Lighting High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.4.5 Contrac Lighting Recent Developments

10.5 Crompton Greaves

10.5.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

10.5.2 Crompton Greaves Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Crompton Greaves High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Crompton Greaves High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.5.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Developments

10.6 EYE Lighting International of North America

10.6.1 EYE Lighting International of North America Corporation Information

10.6.2 EYE Lighting International of North America Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 EYE Lighting International of North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 EYE Lighting International of North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.6.5 EYE Lighting International of North America Recent Developments

10.7 Feit Electric Company

10.7.1 Feit Electric Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Feit Electric Company Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Feit Electric Company High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Feit Electric Company High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.7.5 Feit Electric Company Recent Developments

10.8 General Electric Company

10.8.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 General Electric Company Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 General Electric Company High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 General Electric Company High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.8.5 General Electric Company Recent Developments

10.9 Halonix Limited

10.9.1 Halonix Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 Halonix Limited Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Halonix Limited High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Halonix Limited High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.9.5 Halonix Limited Recent Developments

10.10 Havells India Limited

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Havells India Limited High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Havells India Limited Recent Developments

10.11 Koninklijke Philips

10.11.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

10.11.2 Koninklijke Philips Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Koninklijke Philips High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Koninklijke Philips High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.11.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

10.12 Larson Electronics

10.12.1 Larson Electronics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Larson Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Larson Electronics High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Larson Electronics High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.12.5 Larson Electronics Recent Developments

10.13 Litetronics International

10.13.1 Litetronics International Corporation Information

10.13.2 Litetronics International Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Litetronics International High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Litetronics International High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.13.5 Litetronics International Recent Developments

10.14 NVC Lighting Technology Corporation

10.14.1 NVC Lighting Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 NVC Lighting Technology Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 NVC Lighting Technology Corporation High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 NVC Lighting Technology Corporation High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.14.5 NVC Lighting Technology Corporation Recent Developments

10.15 PIAA Corporation

10.15.1 PIAA Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 PIAA Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 PIAA Corporation High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 PIAA Corporation High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.15.5 PIAA Corporation Recent Developments

10.16 OSRAM GmbH

10.16.1 OSRAM GmbH Corporation Information

10.16.2 OSRAM GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 OSRAM GmbH High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 OSRAM GmbH High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.16.5 OSRAM GmbH Recent Developments

10.17 Surya Roshni

10.17.1 Surya Roshni Corporation Information

10.17.2 Surya Roshni Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Surya Roshni High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Surya Roshni High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.17.5 Surya Roshni Recent Developments

10.18 USHIO America

10.18.1 USHIO America Corporation Information

10.18.2 USHIO America Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 USHIO America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 USHIO America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Products Offered

10.18.5 USHIO America Recent Developments 11 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Industry Trends

11.4.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Drivers

11.4.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

