Europe to witness a Substantiated Growth in the Mammography Equipment market from 2020 to 2030

Breast cancer is formed in the tissues of breast. Some of the common symptoms for breast cancer are change in breast shape, lump in breast and dimpling of skin. Obesity, lack of physical exercise, hormone replacement therapy during menopause and drinking alcohol are some of the risk factors associated with breast cancer. Ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer which occurs in the lining of the milk ducts. Another type of breast cancer is lobular carcinoma. It occurs in the lobules. Mammography is a technique used for screening and diagnosis of breast with the help of device known as mammogram. Mammography includes minimal radiation exposure which helps in protecting patients from harmful radiation side effects. The main purpose of mammography is to detect breast cancer and tumor in women. Mammogram also helps in visualization of normal and abnormal structures within the breast. Screening test is used when symptoms of breast cancer or tumor are not available whereas, diagnostics test is done to detect the causes of specific symptoms. These tests help in early treatment of disease and also help in curing diseases. Mammography helps in reduction of death rate and disability occurred due to cancer and provides better options for treatment. Mammogram helps in providing accurate results for cancer diagnosis. It also helps healthcare professionals to identity whether a lump in the breast is a gland or harmless cyst. Digital radiography mammography equipment and film-screen mammography equipment are two types of mammography equipments.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3578

North America followed by Europe are dominating the global mammography equipment market due to early adoption of new technology and rising incidence of breast cancer in these regions. The U.S. is dominating the North American mammography equipment market due to technological advancements and increasing reimbursements for full-field digital mammography. Asia is expected to show high growth rate due to rising incidence of cancer. Some of the key driving forces for the growth of mammography equipments market in emerging countries are rising government initiatives for promotion of breast health screening and improved healthcare infrastructure.

In recent time there is increased use of mammography equipment due to rising prevalence of breast cancer in women. Technological advancements in digital radiography such as breast tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography, and increasing uses of 3D mammography are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography equipment market. In addition, rising awareness for breast cancer and growing aging population are also fuelling the growth of the global mammography equipment market. However, limited reimbursement for mammography equipment is restraining the growth of the global mammography equipment market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3578

Innovation in Low cost mammography equipment would develop an opportunity for the global mammography equipment market. Increasing demand for full-field digital mammography and hybrid imaging are some of the trends for the global mammography equipment market. In addition, increasing magnetic resonance imaging with mammography is also a trend in the global mammography equipment market. Some of the major companies operating in the global mammography equipment market are Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Philips Healthcare.

You Can Request for TOC Here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3578

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and a high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com