North America to Walk the “Innovation-Centric” Talk in the Advanced Wound Management Technologies market between 2020 and 2030

Advanced wound management refers to a process of using new techniques and therapies for healing wounds. Advanced wound management technologies help in faster healing and improve outcomes. On the basis of type of wound, advanced wound management technologies market can be segmented into acute wound, chronic wound and burn wound. Acute wound includes surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, abrasions, necrotizing fasciitis, lacerations, contusions and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Chronic wound includes pressure ulcers, venous insufficiency ulcers, arterial ulcers, staging and diabetic or neuropathic ulcers. Advanced wound management technologies market can be segmented into advanced dressing, surgical sealants, anti-adhesion products and other related wound healing products and devices. On the basis of advanced dressing, advanced wound technologies market can be segmented into biological dressings, synthetic dressings and natural dressings. On the basis of technology, advanced wound management technologies market can be segmented into negative pressure technology, tissue-engineered skin substitutes and tissue regeneration. The process of wound healing includes stages such as inflammatory phase, destructive phase, proliferative phase, maturation, healing by secondary intention and factors affecting wound healing.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for advanced wound management technologies due to developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement and rise in aging population in this region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the advanced wound management technologies market in next few years due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand for better healthcare facilities and rise in patient population in the region.

Growing patient population, rise in need for improve method for acute and chronic wound management, reimbursement issue, technological advancement and increasing aging population are expected to drive the market for advanced wound management technologies. In addition, growing need for faster healing and rise in expectation for quality of life are expected to drive the market for advanced wound management technologies. However, high cost of advanced therapies and economic downturn are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global advanced wound management technologies market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as Japan and India are expected to lead growth in advanced wound management technologies market in Asia. In addition, new developments and research, new innovations in wound care products and technologies, rise in adoption of advanced technologies due to more efficiency and effectiveness and increasing patient’s awareness about infections and advanced wound management technologies available in the market are expected to offer new opportunities for global advanced wound management technologies market. Increasing number of collaborations and partnerships, rise in number of mergers and acquisitions and new product launches are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global advanced wound management technologies market. Some of the major companies operating in the global advanced wound management technologies market are 3M, Bard Medical Division, Coloplast A/S, Derma Sciences Inc., Hartmann Group, Shire Regenerative Medicine and Baxter International Inc. In addition, some other companies operating in global advanced wound management technologies market are Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Convatec Inc. and Genzyme Corporation, a Sanofi company.

