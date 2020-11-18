Longboards Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Landyachtz, Rayne, Loaded

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Longboards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Longboards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Longboards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Longboards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Longboards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Longboards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Longboards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Longboards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Longboards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Longboards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Longboards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Longboards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Landyachtz, Rayne, Loaded, Riviera, Sector 9, Arbor, Santa Cruz, Omen, Restless, Globe Longboards, Atom, Rimable, Yocaher, Arbor Axis Longboards (Arbor Collective), Quest, Volador, Retrospec, Playshion, White Wave, Prism Skate, Lush, Bustin Boards, Earthwing, Powell-Peralta, Subsonic, Moonshine, Original skateboards, Urskog, SCSK8
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Longboards market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Longboards industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Longboards market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Longboards market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Longboards market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Longboards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Longboards Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 Freeride
1.3.3 Speedboard
1.3.4 Slalom
1.3.5 Cruising
1.3.6 Carving
1.3.7 Long Distance
1.3.8 Boardwalking&Dancing
1.3.9 Technical Sliding
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Longboards Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Entertainment
1.4.3 Competition
1.4.4 Practice
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Longboards Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Longboards Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Longboards Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Longboards Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Longboards Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Longboards Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Longboards Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Longboards Industry Trends
2.4.1 Longboards Market Top Trends
2.4.2 Market Drivers
2.4.3 Longboards Market Challenges
2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Longboards Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Longboards Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Longboards Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Longboards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Longboards Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Longboards by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Longboards Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Longboards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Longboards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Longboards as of 2019)
3.4 Global Longboards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Longboards Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Longboards Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Longboards Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Longboards Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Longboards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Longboards Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Longboards Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Longboards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Longboards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Longboards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 Longboards Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Longboards Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Longboards Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Longboards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Longboards Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Longboards Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Longboards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Longboards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Longboards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Longboards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Longboards Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Longboards Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Longboards Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Longboards Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Longboards Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Longboards Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Longboards Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Longboards Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Longboards Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Longboards Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Longboards Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Longboards Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Longboards Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Longboards Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Longboards Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Longboards Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Longboards Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Longboards Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Longboards Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Longboards Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Longboards Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Longboards Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Longboards Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Longboards Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Longboards Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Longboards Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Longboards Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Longboards Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Longboards Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Landyachtz
11.1.1 Landyachtz Corporation Information
11.1.2 Landyachtz Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.1.3 Landyachtz Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Landyachtz Longboards Products and Services
11.1.5 Landyachtz SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Landyachtz Recent Developments
11.2 Rayne
11.2.1 Rayne Corporation Information
11.2.2 Rayne Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.2.3 Rayne Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Rayne Longboards Products and Services
11.2.5 Rayne SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Rayne Recent Developments
11.3 Loaded
11.3.1 Loaded Corporation Information
11.3.2 Loaded Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.3.3 Loaded Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Loaded Longboards Products and Services
11.3.5 Loaded SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Loaded Recent Developments
11.4 Riviera
11.4.1 Riviera Corporation Information
11.4.2 Riviera Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.4.3 Riviera Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Riviera Longboards Products and Services
11.4.5 Riviera SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Riviera Recent Developments
11.5 Sector 9
11.5.1 Sector 9 Corporation Information
11.5.2 Sector 9 Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.5.3 Sector 9 Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Sector 9 Longboards Products and Services
11.5.5 Sector 9 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Sector 9 Recent Developments
11.6 Arbor
11.6.1 Arbor Corporation Information
11.6.2 Arbor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.6.3 Arbor Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Arbor Longboards Products and Services
11.6.5 Arbor SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Arbor Recent Developments
11.7 Santa Cruz
11.7.1 Santa Cruz Corporation Information
11.7.2 Santa Cruz Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.7.3 Santa Cruz Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Santa Cruz Longboards Products and Services
11.7.5 Santa Cruz SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Santa Cruz Recent Developments
11.8 Omen
11.8.1 Omen Corporation Information
11.8.2 Omen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.8.3 Omen Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Omen Longboards Products and Services
11.8.5 Omen SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Omen Recent Developments
11.9 Restless
11.9.1 Restless Corporation Information
11.9.2 Restless Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.9.3 Restless Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Restless Longboards Products and Services
11.9.5 Restless SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Restless Recent Developments
11.10 Globe Longboards
11.10.1 Globe Longboards Corporation Information
11.10.2 Globe Longboards Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.10.3 Globe Longboards Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Globe Longboards Longboards Products and Services
11.10.5 Globe Longboards SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Globe Longboards Recent Developments
11.11 Atom
11.11.1 Atom Corporation Information
11.11.2 Atom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.11.3 Atom Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Atom Longboards Products and Services
11.11.5 Atom SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Atom Recent Developments
11.12 Rimable
11.12.1 Rimable Corporation Information
11.12.2 Rimable Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.12.3 Rimable Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Rimable Longboards Products and Services
11.12.5 Rimable SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Rimable Recent Developments
11.13 Yocaher
11.13.1 Yocaher Corporation Information
11.13.2 Yocaher Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.13.3 Yocaher Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Yocaher Longboards Products and Services
11.13.5 Yocaher SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Yocaher Recent Developments
11.14 Arbor Axis Longboards (Arbor Collective)
11.14.1 Arbor Axis Longboards (Arbor Collective) Corporation Information
11.14.2 Arbor Axis Longboards (Arbor Collective) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.14.3 Arbor Axis Longboards (Arbor Collective) Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Arbor Axis Longboards (Arbor Collective) Longboards Products and Services
11.14.5 Arbor Axis Longboards (Arbor Collective) SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Arbor Axis Longboards (Arbor Collective) Recent Developments
11.15 Quest
11.15.1 Quest Corporation Information
11.15.2 Quest Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.15.3 Quest Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Quest Longboards Products and Services
11.15.5 Quest SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Quest Recent Developments
11.16 Volador
11.16.1 Volador Corporation Information
11.16.2 Volador Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.16.3 Volador Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Volador Longboards Products and Services
11.16.5 Volador SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Volador Recent Developments
11.17 Retrospec
11.17.1 Retrospec Corporation Information
11.17.2 Retrospec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.17.3 Retrospec Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Retrospec Longboards Products and Services
11.17.5 Retrospec SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Retrospec Recent Developments
11.18 Playshion
11.18.1 Playshion Corporation Information
11.18.2 Playshion Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.18.3 Playshion Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Playshion Longboards Products and Services
11.18.5 Playshion SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 Playshion Recent Developments
11.19 White Wave
11.19.1 White Wave Corporation Information
11.19.2 White Wave Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.19.3 White Wave Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 White Wave Longboards Products and Services
11.19.5 White Wave SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 White Wave Recent Developments
11.20 Prism Skate
11.20.1 Prism Skate Corporation Information
11.20.2 Prism Skate Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.20.3 Prism Skate Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Prism Skate Longboards Products and Services
11.20.5 Prism Skate SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Prism Skate Recent Developments
11.21 Lush
11.21.1 Lush Corporation Information
11.21.2 Lush Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.21.3 Lush Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Lush Longboards Products and Services
11.21.5 Lush SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 Lush Recent Developments
11.22 Bustin Boards
11.22.1 Bustin Boards Corporation Information
11.22.2 Bustin Boards Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.22.3 Bustin Boards Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Bustin Boards Longboards Products and Services
11.22.5 Bustin Boards SWOT Analysis
11.22.6 Bustin Boards Recent Developments
11.23 Earthwing
11.23.1 Earthwing Corporation Information
11.23.2 Earthwing Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.23.3 Earthwing Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Earthwing Longboards Products and Services
11.23.5 Earthwing SWOT Analysis
11.23.6 Earthwing Recent Developments
11.24 Powell-Peralta
11.24.1 Powell-Peralta Corporation Information
11.24.2 Powell-Peralta Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.24.3 Powell-Peralta Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Powell-Peralta Longboards Products and Services
11.24.5 Powell-Peralta SWOT Analysis
11.24.6 Powell-Peralta Recent Developments
11.25 Subsonic
11.25.1 Subsonic Corporation Information
11.25.2 Subsonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.25.3 Subsonic Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Subsonic Longboards Products and Services
11.25.5 Subsonic SWOT Analysis
11.25.6 Subsonic Recent Developments
11.26 Moonshine
11.26.1 Moonshine Corporation Information
11.26.2 Moonshine Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.26.3 Moonshine Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 Moonshine Longboards Products and Services
11.26.5 Moonshine SWOT Analysis
11.26.6 Moonshine Recent Developments
11.27 Original skateboards
11.27.1 Original skateboards Corporation Information
11.27.2 Original skateboards Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.27.3 Original skateboards Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.27.4 Original skateboards Longboards Products and Services
11.27.5 Original skateboards SWOT Analysis
11.27.6 Original skateboards Recent Developments
11.28 Urskog
11.28.1 Urskog Corporation Information
11.28.2 Urskog Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.28.3 Urskog Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.28.4 Urskog Longboards Products and Services
11.28.5 Urskog SWOT Analysis
11.28.6 Urskog Recent Developments
11.29 SCSK8
11.29.1 SCSK8 Corporation Information
11.29.2 SCSK8 Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.29.3 SCSK8 Longboards Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.29.4 SCSK8 Longboards Products and Services
11.29.5 SCSK8 SWOT Analysis
11.29.6 SCSK8 Recent Developments
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Longboards Sales Channels
12.2.2 Longboards Distributors
12.3 Longboards Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Longboards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Longboards Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Longboards Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America Longboards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America Longboards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America Longboards Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe Longboards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe Longboards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe Longboards Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific Longboards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific Longboards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific Longboards Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America Longboards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America Longboards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America Longboards Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Longboards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Longboards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Longboards Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
