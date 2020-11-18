For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Botanical Extracts Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

The Global Botanical Extracts Market accounted for USD 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc, Lehmann & Voss & Co., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG, Kalsec Inc, Alkaloids Corporation, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd, Prinova Group, K Patel Group and Indena USA Inc. Frutarom Ransom Natural Ltd, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Haldin, Dohler, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Jairamdass Khushiram Impex Pvt. Ltd., Organic Herb Inc., Fytosan, FutureCeuticals, Nexira, Green Source Organics, and many more.

Market Segmentation: Global Botanical Extracts Market

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into spices, herbs, tea leaves, flowers.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into functional food & supplements, food supplements, pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, beverages and others.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder.

On the basis of technology, the global botanical extracts market is segmented into water extraction, drying, cold pressing, steam distillation, enfleurage, supercritical co2 extraction, low-boiling solvent extraction.

On the basis of geography, the Global Botanical Extracts Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Any drug or pesticide that is made or extracted from parts of plants is referred to as botanical extracts there is a growing demand for global botanical in pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next coming years. According to a journal published by European Society of Biochemical Engineering Services, the global market for botanicals market registered a value of USD 108.0 billion in 2015. The functional food & supplements segment is expected to register a market share of 35.0% and cosmetics segment is registering market share of 17.0%. The use of botanical extracts is increasing in cosmetic application and is mainly referred as “active” extracts. Germany, France and Italy are the major countries in European botanical extract market. According to COMTRADE database, France imported approximately 8,000 tons of extracts in 2014. The regulations in the supplement market such as Health Claim Regulation by EFSA has resulted in reduced innovations in the botanical extract products in European region.

Global Botanical Extracts Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Botanical Extracts products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Botanical Extracts products which drives the market.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding the side effects of allopathic medicines has caused awareness about therapeutic effects and medicinal benefits of herbal products.

They have a long shell life.

Rising awareness and health concerns among consumers.

Market Restraint:

Availability of various substitutes in the market

Stringent regulations

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Botanical Extracts market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Botanical Extracts market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Botanical Extracts market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

