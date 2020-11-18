The global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market, such as , BASF, Henkel, 3M Inc., Avery Dennison, Bostik, AkzoNobel N.V., Franklin Adhesives & Polymers, Evonik Industries, DSM Inc., H.B. Fuller & They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Product: Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethane, Styrenic Block, Epoxy, EVA, Others

Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Application: Exterior, Interior, Electronics, Powertrain, Body-in-white, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic

1.2.2 PVA

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Styrenic Block

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.2.6 EVA

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Adhesives & Sealants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants by Application

4.1 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Segment by Application

4.1.1 Exterior

4.1.2 Interior

4.1.3 Electronics

4.1.4 Powertrain

4.1.5 Body-in-white

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives & Sealants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives & Sealants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives & Sealants by Application 5 North America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.2 Henkel

10.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.2.5 Henkel Recent Developments

10.3 3M Inc.

10.3.1 3M Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 3M Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 3M Inc. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 3M Inc. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.3.5 3M Inc. Recent Developments

10.4 Avery Dennison

10.4.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

10.4.2 Avery Dennison Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Avery Dennison Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Avery Dennison Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.4.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments

10.5 Bostik

10.5.1 Bostik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bostik Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Bostik Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bostik Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.5.5 Bostik Recent Developments

10.6 AkzoNobel N.V.

10.6.1 AkzoNobel N.V. Corporation Information

10.6.2 AkzoNobel N.V. Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.6.5 AkzoNobel N.V. Recent Developments

10.7 Franklin Adhesives & Polymers

10.7.1 Franklin Adhesives & Polymers Corporation Information

10.7.2 Franklin Adhesives & Polymers Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Franklin Adhesives & Polymers Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Franklin Adhesives & Polymers Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.7.5 Franklin Adhesives & Polymers Recent Developments

10.8 Evonik Industries

10.8.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Evonik Industries Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Evonik Industries Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.8.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments

10.9 DSM Inc.

10.9.1 DSM Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 DSM Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 DSM Inc. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DSM Inc. Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Products Offered

10.9.5 DSM Inc. Recent Developments

10.10 H.B. Fuller &

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 H.B. Fuller & Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 H.B. Fuller & Recent Developments 11 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Industry Trends

11.4.2 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Drivers

11.4.3 Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

