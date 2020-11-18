Smart Advisors Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual, CX Company, eGain Corporation

The rising use of AI in various industries intending to automating tasks is the key driver boosting the smart advisors market. The increasing use of social media and smart devices is another significant driver propelling the smart advisors market. The adoption of smart advisors among SMEs provides growth opportunities to the players operating in the smart advisors market. However, technological complexity, high initial cost, and training and skills training may hinder the growth of the smart advisors market during the forecast period.

Leading Smart Advisors Market Players:

[24]7.ai, Inc, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., CX Company, eGain Corporation, IBM Corp, iDAvatars (IDA), Ivanti, Next IT Corporation, Nuance Communications

A smart advisor is an application program, which is used to understand the natural language as well as accomplish all the electronic tasks for the user. In the past, these tasks were performed by personal assistants, for instance, taking reading texts, dictations, or e-mailing messages audibly, taking phone numbers, place calls, anticipate requests, and remind the users regarding scheduled appointments. Presently, smart advisors are programmed with technologies such as voice recognition, AI, and machine learning.

The “Global Smart Advisors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart advisors market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart advisors market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The global smart advisors market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart advisors market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart advisors market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart advisors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart advisors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

