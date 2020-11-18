Shortwave Infrared Market Growth, Regional Demand, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026 | Top Players: , Sensors Unlimited, FLIR Systems, Xenics, New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies, Hamamatsu Photonics, Photon, Princeton Instruments, Sofradir Group, Raptor Photonics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Shortwave Infrared Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Shortwave Infrared market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Shortwave Infrared market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Shortwave Infrared market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Sensors Unlimited, FLIR Systems, Xenics, New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies, Hamamatsu Photonics, Photon, Princeton Instruments, Sofradir Group, Raptor Photonics Market Segment by Product Type: , Cooled, Uncooled Market Segment by Application: , Industrial, Commercial, Military & Defense, Medical, Scientific Research

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Shortwave Infrared market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shortwave Infrared market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Shortwave Infrared industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shortwave Infrared market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shortwave Infrared market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shortwave Infrared market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Shortwave Infrared Market Overview

1.1 Shortwave Infrared Product Overview

1.2 Shortwave Infrared Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cooled

1.2.2 Uncooled

1.3 Global Shortwave Infrared Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Shortwave Infrared Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Shortwave Infrared Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Shortwave Infrared Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Shortwave Infrared Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Shortwave Infrared Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Shortwave Infrared Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Shortwave Infrared Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Shortwave Infrared Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Shortwave Infrared Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Shortwave Infrared Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Shortwave Infrared Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Shortwave Infrared Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Shortwave Infrared Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shortwave Infrared Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Shortwave Infrared Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Shortwave Infrared as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Shortwave Infrared Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Shortwave Infrared Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Shortwave Infrared Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Shortwave Infrared Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Shortwave Infrared Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Shortwave Infrared Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Shortwave Infrared Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Shortwave Infrared Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Shortwave Infrared Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Shortwave Infrared Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Shortwave Infrared by Application

4.1 Shortwave Infrared Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Military & Defense

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Scientific Research

4.2 Global Shortwave Infrared Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Shortwave Infrared Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Shortwave Infrared Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Shortwave Infrared Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Shortwave Infrared by Application

4.5.2 Europe Shortwave Infrared by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Shortwave Infrared by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared by Application 5 North America Shortwave Infrared Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Shortwave Infrared Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shortwave Infrared Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Shortwave Infrared Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Shortwave Infrared Business

10.1 Sensors Unlimited

10.1.1 Sensors Unlimited Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sensors Unlimited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sensors Unlimited Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sensors Unlimited Shortwave Infrared Products Offered

10.1.5 Sensors Unlimited Recent Development

10.2 FLIR Systems

10.2.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 FLIR Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 FLIR Systems Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

10.3 Xenics

10.3.1 Xenics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Xenics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Xenics Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Xenics Shortwave Infrared Products Offered

10.3.5 Xenics Recent Development

10.4 New Imaging Technologies

10.4.1 New Imaging Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 New Imaging Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 New Imaging Technologies Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 New Imaging Technologies Shortwave Infrared Products Offered

10.4.5 New Imaging Technologies Recent Development

10.5 Allied Vision Technologies

10.5.1 Allied Vision Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Allied Vision Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Allied Vision Technologies Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Allied Vision Technologies Shortwave Infrared Products Offered

10.5.5 Allied Vision Technologies Recent Development

10.6 Hamamatsu Photonics

10.6.1 Hamamatsu Photonics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hamamatsu Photonics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hamamatsu Photonics Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hamamatsu Photonics Shortwave Infrared Products Offered

10.6.5 Hamamatsu Photonics Recent Development

10.7 Photon

10.7.1 Photon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Photon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Photon Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Photon Shortwave Infrared Products Offered

10.7.5 Photon Recent Development

10.8 Princeton Instruments

10.8.1 Princeton Instruments Corporation Information

10.8.2 Princeton Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Princeton Instruments Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Princeton Instruments Shortwave Infrared Products Offered

10.8.5 Princeton Instruments Recent Development

10.9 Sofradir Group

10.9.1 Sofradir Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sofradir Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sofradir Group Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sofradir Group Shortwave Infrared Products Offered

10.9.5 Sofradir Group Recent Development

10.10 Raptor Photonics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Shortwave Infrared Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Raptor Photonics Shortwave Infrared Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Raptor Photonics Recent Development 11 Shortwave Infrared Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Shortwave Infrared Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Shortwave Infrared Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

