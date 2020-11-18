Endpoint Detection and Response Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Intel Security, Cisco Systems, RSA Security, Fireeye

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Endpoint Detection and Response market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Endpoint Detection and Response market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Endpoint Detection and Response report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Endpoint Detection and Response report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Endpoint Detection and Response market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Endpoint Detection and Response market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Endpoint Detection and Response market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Endpoint Detection and Response market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Endpoint Detection and Response market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Research Report: Intel Security, Cisco Systems, RSA Security, Fireeye, Guidance Software, Carbon Black, Digital Guardian, Tripwire, Symantec Corporation, Crowdstrike

Types: Workstations

Mobile Devices

Servers

POS Terminals



Applications: BFSI

IT and telecom

Government and public utilities

Aerospace and defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others



The Endpoint Detection and Response Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Endpoint Detection and Response market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Endpoint Detection and Response market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Endpoint Detection and Response market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Endpoint Detection and Response industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Endpoint Detection and Response market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Endpoint Detection and Response market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Endpoint Detection and Response market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Endpoint Detection and Response Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Workstations

1.4.3 Mobile Devices

1.4.4 Servers

1.4.5 POS Terminals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT and telecom

1.5.4 Government and public utilities

1.5.5 Aerospace and defense

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Retail

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Endpoint Detection and Response Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Endpoint Detection and Response Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Endpoint Detection and Response Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Endpoint Detection and Response Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Endpoint Detection and Response Revenue in 2019

3.3 Endpoint Detection and Response Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Endpoint Detection and Response Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Endpoint Detection and Response Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Intel Security

13.1.1 Intel Security Company Details

13.1.2 Intel Security Business Overview

13.1.3 Intel Security Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.1.4 Intel Security Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Intel Security Recent Development

13.2 Cisco Systems

13.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

13.2.3 Cisco Systems Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.3 RSA Security

13.3.1 RSA Security Company Details

13.3.2 RSA Security Business Overview

13.3.3 RSA Security Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.3.4 RSA Security Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 RSA Security Recent Development

13.4 Fireeye

13.4.1 Fireeye Company Details

13.4.2 Fireeye Business Overview

13.4.3 Fireeye Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.4.4 Fireeye Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Fireeye Recent Development

13.5 Guidance Software

13.5.1 Guidance Software Company Details

13.5.2 Guidance Software Business Overview

13.5.3 Guidance Software Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.5.4 Guidance Software Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Guidance Software Recent Development

13.6 Carbon Black

13.6.1 Carbon Black Company Details

13.6.2 Carbon Black Business Overview

13.6.3 Carbon Black Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.6.4 Carbon Black Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Carbon Black Recent Development

13.7 Digital Guardian

13.7.1 Digital Guardian Company Details

13.7.2 Digital Guardian Business Overview

13.7.3 Digital Guardian Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.7.4 Digital Guardian Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Digital Guardian Recent Development

13.8 Tripwire

13.8.1 Tripwire Company Details

13.8.2 Tripwire Business Overview

13.8.3 Tripwire Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.8.4 Tripwire Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Tripwire Recent Development

13.9 Symantec Corporation

13.9.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Symantec Corporation Business Overview

13.9.3 Symantec Corporation Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.9.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

13.10 Crowdstrike

13.10.1 Crowdstrike Company Details

13.10.2 Crowdstrike Business Overview

13.10.3 Crowdstrike Endpoint Detection and Response Introduction

13.10.4 Crowdstrike Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Crowdstrike Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

