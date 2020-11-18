Electronic Shelf Label Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | SES (imagotag), Pricer, Samsung, E Ink

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Electronic Shelf Label market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Shelf Label market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Shelf Label report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Shelf Label report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Shelf Label market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Shelf Label market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Shelf Label market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Shelf Label market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Shelf Label market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Research Report: SES (imagotag), Pricer, Samsung, E Ink, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, DIGI, Hanshow Technology, LG innotek, Panasonic, Altierre

Types: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E papers Displays



Applications: Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others



The Electronic Shelf Label Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Shelf Label market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Shelf Label market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Shelf Label market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Shelf Label industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Shelf Label market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Shelf Label market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Shelf Label market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Shelf Label Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

1.4.3 E papers Displays

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

1.5.3 Grocery/Supermarket

1.5.4 Drug Stores

1.5.5 Specialty Stores

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electronic Shelf Label Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electronic Shelf Label Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Shelf Label Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electronic Shelf Label Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electronic Shelf Label Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Label Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electronic Shelf Label Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electronic Shelf Label Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electronic Shelf Label Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electronic Shelf Label Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electronic Shelf Label Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electronic Shelf Label Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electronic Shelf Label Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electronic Shelf Label Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 SES (imagotag)

8.1.1 SES (imagotag) Corporation Information

8.1.2 SES (imagotag) Overview

8.1.3 SES (imagotag) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 SES (imagotag) Product Description

8.1.5 SES (imagotag) Related Developments

8.2 Pricer

8.2.1 Pricer Corporation Information

8.2.2 Pricer Overview

8.2.3 Pricer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Pricer Product Description

8.2.5 Pricer Related Developments

8.3 Samsung

8.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.3.2 Samsung Overview

8.3.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Samsung Product Description

8.3.5 Samsung Related Developments

8.4 E Ink

8.4.1 E Ink Corporation Information

8.4.2 E Ink Overview

8.4.3 E Ink Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 E Ink Product Description

8.4.5 E Ink Related Developments

8.5 Displaydata

8.5.1 Displaydata Corporation Information

8.5.2 Displaydata Overview

8.5.3 Displaydata Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Displaydata Product Description

8.5.5 Displaydata Related Developments

8.6 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

8.6.1 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Corporation Information

8.6.2 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Overview

8.6.3 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Product Description

8.6.5 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Related Developments

8.7 DIGI

8.7.1 DIGI Corporation Information

8.7.2 DIGI Overview

8.7.3 DIGI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DIGI Product Description

8.7.5 DIGI Related Developments

8.8 Hanshow Technology

8.8.1 Hanshow Technology Corporation Information

8.8.2 Hanshow Technology Overview

8.8.3 Hanshow Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Hanshow Technology Product Description

8.8.5 Hanshow Technology Related Developments

8.9 LG innotek

8.9.1 LG innotek Corporation Information

8.9.2 LG innotek Overview

8.9.3 LG innotek Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 LG innotek Product Description

8.9.5 LG innotek Related Developments

8.10 Panasonic

8.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.10.2 Panasonic Overview

8.10.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.10.5 Panasonic Related Developments

8.11 Altierre

8.11.1 Altierre Corporation Information

8.11.2 Altierre Overview

8.11.3 Altierre Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Altierre Product Description

8.11.5 Altierre Related Developments

9 Electronic Shelf Label Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Electronic Shelf Label Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Electronic Shelf Label Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electronic Shelf Label Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electronic Shelf Label Distributors

11.3 Electronic Shelf Label Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Electronic Shelf Label Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Electronic Shelf Label Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electronic Shelf Label Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”