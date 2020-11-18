Electric Traction Motor Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Benchmarking, Crrc, Alstom, Traktionssysteme AustriA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Electric Traction Motor market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Traction Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Traction Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Traction Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Traction Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Traction Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Traction Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Traction Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Traction Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Traction Motor Market Research Report: Benchmarking, Crrc, Alstom, Traktionssysteme AustriA, Siemens, ABB, BoscH, CG Power, General Electric (GE), NIDEc, Skoda Electric, ToshibA, Weg Sa

Types: AC

DC



Applications: Railway

Electric vehicles

Others (Elevators, conveyors, and industrial machinery)



The Electric Traction Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Traction Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Traction Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Traction Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Traction Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Traction Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Traction Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Traction Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Traction Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AC

1.4.3 DC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Railway

1.5.3 Electric vehicles

1.5.4 Others (Elevators, conveyors, and industrial machinery)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Traction Motor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Traction Motor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Traction Motor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Traction Motor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Traction Motor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Traction Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electric Traction Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Traction Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Traction Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Traction Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Traction Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Traction Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electric Traction Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Traction Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Traction Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electric Traction Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Traction Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electric Traction Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Benchmarking

8.1.1 Benchmarking Corporation Information

8.1.2 Benchmarking Overview

8.1.3 Benchmarking Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Benchmarking Product Description

8.1.5 Benchmarking Related Developments

8.2 Crrc

8.2.1 Crrc Corporation Information

8.2.2 Crrc Overview

8.2.3 Crrc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Crrc Product Description

8.2.5 Crrc Related Developments

8.3 Alstom

8.3.1 Alstom Corporation Information

8.3.2 Alstom Overview

8.3.3 Alstom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Alstom Product Description

8.3.5 Alstom Related Developments

8.4 Traktionssysteme AustriA

8.4.1 Traktionssysteme AustriA Corporation Information

8.4.2 Traktionssysteme AustriA Overview

8.4.3 Traktionssysteme AustriA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Traktionssysteme AustriA Product Description

8.4.5 Traktionssysteme AustriA Related Developments

8.5 Siemens

8.5.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.5.2 Siemens Overview

8.5.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Siemens Product Description

8.5.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.6 ABB

8.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.6.2 ABB Overview

8.6.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ABB Product Description

8.6.5 ABB Related Developments

8.7 BoscH

8.7.1 BoscH Corporation Information

8.7.2 BoscH Overview

8.7.3 BoscH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 BoscH Product Description

8.7.5 BoscH Related Developments

8.8 CG Power

8.8.1 CG Power Corporation Information

8.8.2 CG Power Overview

8.8.3 CG Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 CG Power Product Description

8.8.5 CG Power Related Developments

8.9 General Electric (GE)

8.9.1 General Electric (GE) Corporation Information

8.9.2 General Electric (GE) Overview

8.9.3 General Electric (GE) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 General Electric (GE) Product Description

8.9.5 General Electric (GE) Related Developments

8.10 NIDEc

8.10.1 NIDEc Corporation Information

8.10.2 NIDEc Overview

8.10.3 NIDEc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 NIDEc Product Description

8.10.5 NIDEc Related Developments

8.11 Skoda Electric

8.11.1 Skoda Electric Corporation Information

8.11.2 Skoda Electric Overview

8.11.3 Skoda Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Skoda Electric Product Description

8.11.5 Skoda Electric Related Developments

8.12 ToshibA

8.12.1 ToshibA Corporation Information

8.12.2 ToshibA Overview

8.12.3 ToshibA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 ToshibA Product Description

8.12.5 ToshibA Related Developments

8.13 Weg Sa

8.13.1 Weg Sa Corporation Information

8.13.2 Weg Sa Overview

8.13.3 Weg Sa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Weg Sa Product Description

8.13.5 Weg Sa Related Developments

9 Electric Traction Motor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Electric Traction Motor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Electric Traction Motor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Electric Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Electric Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Electric Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Electric Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Electric Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Traction Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Traction Motor Distributors

11.3 Electric Traction Motor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Electric Traction Motor Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Electric Traction Motor Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Traction Motor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

