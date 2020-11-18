Candle Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

KD Market Insights offers in-depth analysis of the report titled Global Candle Market Forecast to 2025. The study delivers comprehensive analysis, revenue details, and other critical information about Candle and the various trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats in the studied market till 2025. The report presents SWOT analysis of the Global Candle Market along with, progress trends, competitive framework, and development status of key regions.

The study offers statistics on growth rate, market status in terms of market size estimations and projections. This study also covers primary market players by their market share, product offerings, demand and supply figures, dissemination channels, latest industry developments, among others.

Growth Drivers & Barriers

There is an appreciable rise in the number of candle lovers across the globe. Presently candles are not being used just for the purpose of lighting but for other purposes such as gifting and decoration. Throughout the years, candles have gone through many delightful transformations. Today candles are available in various designs, shape, and sizes. Availability of different types of candles such as scented candles, floater candles, and others are attracting consumers towards them. Further, the rise in disposable income of consumers and rapidly changing lifestyles are acting as major factors which are allowing them to spend more on home décor and fragrance products, which in turn driving the sales of candles across the globe. Consumers are increasingly purchasing candles as a focal point for their home decor, and for aromatherapy-like relaxation and stress reduction.

Social media and other internet media options have aid sales and marketing channels become more transparent and near to consumer. These enhancements have increased sales of candles through online sales channels across the globe. In addition to this, the demand for luxury candles is sparking overall growth of the candles market. Consumers across the globe, especially in developed countries are considering luxury candles to be an always-acceptable and highly appreciated gift for a wide variety of occasions. The rising trend of gifting luxury candles is believed to be fostering the growth of the candle market in upcoming years. Apart from this, personalized candles is another trend which is likely to aid the growth of the global market in the future.

Scope of the Market:

The scope of the study includes all the major innovations that are currently being applied within the global Candle industry. The report analyzes the market development status and future market trends globally. It also divides the Candle Market Segmentation by (By Candle type), (By Sales channel) and (By Price) to thoroughly and extensively analyze and uncover market profiles and prospects. This report offers key statistics on the state of the industry with tables and figures that help analyze the current global demand for Candle, and can be a valuable source of guidance for businesses and individuals interested about the market.

Study Objective includes:

The main purpose of this study is to analyze the global Candle market size (volume and value) by industry players, key regions, product/service, application and end-user, historical information and forecasts for 2025.

The study aims to recognize market segments and sub-segments and to identify key factors that have an impact on the market growth of Candle, such as trends, growth potential, opportunities, industry-specific challenges and threats.

It also aims to predict the volume and value of Candle Market for major countries and regions.

Inspect and research Candle Market size, leading regions and countries, applications, background information and also forecast to 2025.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Candle Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Candle Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Global Candle Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Candle Type

– Pillar Candle

– Taper Candle

– Votives

– Tea lights

– Floaters

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

– Specialty or Gift Shops

– Department or Home Decor Stores

– Mass Merchandise Retailers

– Direct Sales

By Price

– High

– Medium

– Low

The regional segmentation of the market includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The key players profiled in the report include ,

– The Yankee Candle Co., Inc.

– Colonial Candle

– White Barn Candles

– Slatkin & Co

– Bridgewater Candle Company

– VILLAGE CANDLE

– Trapp Fragrances

– Other Prominent Players

– Others Major and Niche Players

Key Questions Addressed:

Which segment is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period?

What is the outlook for the growth of Candle Market?

What factors could impede the growth of the market?

What are the key factors contributing to the growth of industry?

Which region is expected to dominate over the forecast period?

Which markets are essential for business development?

What is the expected growth rate of the industry during the forecast period?

Which market player(s) dominates the Candle industry?

What strategic business approaches are being pursued by key players in the industry?

