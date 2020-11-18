Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | ABB, Siemens, KSB (REEL)

“

The report titled Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens, KSB (REEL), Danfoss, Bonfiglioli, Oemer Motors, Relaoto, Mark Elektriks, Nidec Leroy-Somer

Market Segmentation by Product: 0-30 KW

30-100 KW

Above 100 KW



Market Segmentation by Application: Textile Industry

Automobile Industry

Pump Industry

Generator Industry

Others



The Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0-30 KW

1.2.2 30-100 KW

1.2.3 Above 100 KW

1.3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor by Application

4.1 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Textile Industry

4.1.2 Automobile Industry

4.1.3 Pump Industry

4.1.4 Generator Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor by Application

5 North America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.3 KSB (REEL)

10.3.1 KSB (REEL) Corporation Information

10.3.2 KSB (REEL) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 KSB (REEL) Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 KSB (REEL) Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 KSB (REEL) Recent Developments

10.4 Danfoss

10.4.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.4.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Danfoss Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Danfoss Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 Danfoss Recent Developments

10.5 Bonfiglioli

10.5.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bonfiglioli Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Bonfiglioli Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bonfiglioli Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 Bonfiglioli Recent Developments

10.6 Oemer Motors

10.6.1 Oemer Motors Corporation Information

10.6.2 Oemer Motors Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Oemer Motors Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Oemer Motors Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Oemer Motors Recent Developments

10.7 Relaoto

10.7.1 Relaoto Corporation Information

10.7.2 Relaoto Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Relaoto Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Relaoto Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Relaoto Recent Developments

10.8 Mark Elektriks

10.8.1 Mark Elektriks Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mark Elektriks Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mark Elektriks Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mark Elektriks Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 Mark Elektriks Recent Developments

10.9 Nidec Leroy-Somer

10.9.1 Nidec Leroy-Somer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nidec Leroy-Somer Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Nidec Leroy-Somer Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nidec Leroy-Somer Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 Nidec Leroy-Somer Recent Developments

11 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Industry Trends

11.4.2 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Drivers

11.4.3 Industrial Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

