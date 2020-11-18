Aircraft Cargo Systems Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025 | Onboard Systems International, LLC, AHCELL, CEF Industries, LLC

Aircraft Cargo Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The aircraft cargo systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 5% during the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aircraft Cargo Systems Market: Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Telair International GmbH, Ancra International LLC, Davis Aircraft Products Co., Inc., Kietek International Inc., Cargo Systems Inc., Onboard Systems International, LLC, AHCELL, CEF Industries, LLC, and others.

Key Market Trends

The Cargo Loading Systems Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Cargo Loading Systems segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by the need for better aircraft loading techniques that are required to create more cargo space, greater efficiency, eliminate costly ground delays, and thereby create additional revenue opportunities. Loading too much weight at a particular area of a freighter aircraft can cause damage to the structure and sometimes lead to the grounding of the aircraft. To avoid this, airlines are integrating new technologies to develop new cargo loading systems, which can help the carriers to distribute cargo volume and weight capacity evenly on each aircraft. This will aid in avoiding the structural damage and also in providing better support to large and special product shipments.

The Asia-Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth is majorly due to the demand for new and converted freighters, which in turn, is due to the growth of the e-commerce sector in the region. Southeast Asia is the largest e-commerce market in the world, with China acting as the major driver for the growth in the region. Japan and South Korea are expected to emerge as the next biggest e-commerce markets in the region, with high-income levels and urbanization rates. This growth in e-commerce is supporting the growth and the replacement of the existing fleet of freighter aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region. At the beginning of 2018, DHL Express deployed its first ever Airbus A330-300 in its air network for providing services in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Hong Kong. The aircraft was first of the four A330-300s that were expected to join the DHL Express fleet under the passenger-to-freighter (P2F) deal with Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH, a joint venture between Airbus SE and Singapore Technologies Aerospace. Such an increasing demand for procurement of freighter aircraft in the region may propel the growth of aircraft cargo systems market during the forecast period.

