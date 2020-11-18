Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand Market: Sansiri Public Co. Ltd, Supalai Company Limited, Property Perfect, Pruksa Holding, and others.

Key Market Trends

Growth In New Housing in Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity is Helping Residential Real Estate in Vietnam to Grow

Thailand boasts a unique real estate market, which is quite stable, despite the economic and political volatility that has occurred throughout the country. This is especially true in Bangkok. The total number of new housing plunged 40.8% y-o-y to 20,883 units in Q1 2019 in Bangkok Metropolis and vicinity. Over the same period, new apartments and condominium units in the metropolis plummeted by 64.5% to 7,961 units while housing projects fell by 4.5% to 7,786 units. On the other hand, self-built housing rose by 9.4% y-o-y to 5,136 units in Q1 2019. In Bangkok Metropolis land development licenses are also rising strongly by 14.7% y-o-y to 2,782 units in Q1 2019.

Ananda Development and Origin Property have announced plans to develop several hotels and serviced apartments in Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor. Ananda Development has partnered with Ascott Limited to develop five serviced apartments valued at THB 12 Billion, four of which will be in Bangkok and one in Pattaya.

Increasing Foreign Investments Into Thailands Residential Real Estate Market

In recent years, minor changes in Thai law have allowed nonresidents to further explore the Thai real estate market. There has been a rise in FDI investment in real estate activities in Thailand in 2018 compared to 2017. According to Sansiri Pcl, there is a rise in real demand from foreigners despite challenges as they account for 30% of total sales.

The Bangkok metropolitan area was a prime investment location for China. Chinese buyers of condominiums have jumped dramatically over the last two years. The increase in Chinese buyers of Thai condominium property has partially been due to increases in restrictions or increased taxes for foreign buyers in other markets.

Thai banks are being conservative about new project lending to developers, so Thai developers are seeking funding from foreign partners. Most joint ventures to date have been with Japanese investors on a project-by-project basis for condominiums.

