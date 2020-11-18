Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The airport passenger boarding bridges market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market: ADELTE Group SL, CIMC, FMT SE, HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG, JBT, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, UBS, Vataple Group Ltd, PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK, Ameribridge Inc, and others.

Glass-walled Bridges Segment Expected to Dominate the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market

To enhance passengers’ experience, and as a result of the good insulating properties of glass, many modernization programs in airports are underway, and as a part of this, airports authorities are looking to replace old steel passenger boarding systems with glass-walled varieties. This is a key reason for the increasing procurement of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges. This segment currently has a high market share, and the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period.

Europe Region to Grow with a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

As of 2019, the North American region has the highest market share out of all the regions, due to a large number of airports in the country. But the European region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of tourists in the region, the countries in the region are investing highly in airport infrastructure, thereby, driving the growth of revenues from the region.

