Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market: Gulfstream Aerospace (General Dynamics Corporation), Textron Inc., Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation, Embraer SA, Airbus SE, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) Bolstering Demand for Long Range Business Jet

The lifestyle of a majority of the HNWIs requires frequent traveling to attend to their business and private affairs. Although the HNWIs in North America dominated the global business jet market for decades, regulatory changes in the emerging economies have resulted in the internationalization of the demand for business jets. Statistics reveal that the Middle Eastern HNWIs prefer to buy more expensive planes than their counterparts, nearly 2.5 times higher than the global average, primarily due to their luxury requirements. Also, it has been observed that customers in the Middle-East have preferred large-cabin long-range models over light and mid-size jets. Besides, several airlines such as the Emirates have diversified their services to attract more HNWI customers by launching their dedicated fleet of business jets that can be operated on a chartered model. A projected positive outlook for the Middle Eastern economy and an increase in the current HNWI population in the region is expected to enhance the demand for the business jet in the region, and result in more deliveries and innovative business models for the charter operators in the region to maximize their profits.

South Africa to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

In South Africa, air travel is no longer a luxury commodity, it is a necessity with the lack of rail and road infrastructure. In recent years, significant investments have been channeled towards chartered services. For instance, in July 2019, with the help of new investment partners, South African passenger charter carrier Fly Titan rebranded as Private Sky Charter and envisions to expand its scale of operations in the upcoming period. On the other hand, in July 2019, ExecuJet, a member of the Luxaviation Group, added the second Pilatus PC-24 into its managed fleet of the jet portfolio for the African region. South Africa also hosts several air shows that enable general aircraft manufacturers to showcase their latest offerings to the prospective end-users and gather valuable inputs and insights for product refinement. Aero South Africa is Africas largest general aviation trade show, covers the full spectrum of services and products for the aviation industry. In 2019, the show attracted over 35,000 visitors from 60 countries, while over 100 exhibiting companies showcased their latest innovations at the event.

Note – All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.