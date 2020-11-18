Latin America Defense Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2020 Along With Study Reports 2025 | Embraer SA, Thales Group, IVENCO SpA, Saab AB

Latin America Defense Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Latin American defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 1.5% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Latin America Defense Market: Embraer SA, Thales Group, IVENCO SpA, Saab AB, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, INDUMIL, FAMAE, IMBEL, Avibras Industria Aerospacial S/A, CBC Brazil, and others.

Key Market Trends

The Vehicles Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The vehicles segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the current plans of the countries in Latin America to modernize their armed forces and upgrade their air, land, and sea capabilities. Chile, Colombia, and Brazil are some of the countries that are currently in plans to upgrade their naval strengths. Brazilian Navy plans to procure 21 escort ships, five 13,000 metric ton replenishment ships, four 20,000 metric ton amphibious assault vessels, and 40,000 metric ton aircraft carrier in the coming years. Similarly, Colombian Navy plans to expand its current fleet of frigates to six by 2025 and add further two frigates by 2030. Additionally, the land forces of Brazil, Paraguay, and Peru among others are also making plans to replace the ageing fleet of armored vehicles. The US State Department approved the sale of 178 reconditioned Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles to the Government of Peru in December 2016. The Brazilian Army and Iveco Latin America signed a USD 3.68 billion contract in 2009 for the provision of armored personnel carriers of the VBTP-MR model to replace the ageing Urutu CASCAVEL fleet. The deliveries began in 2012 and are expected to happen through 2030. Such land, sea, and aircraft procurements may propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Brazil Held the Highest Market Share in 2019

Brazil currently has the highest market share in the Latin American defense market. Brazil is the largest defense spender in Latin America, which constituted more than 40% of Latin Americas total military spending over the past few years. In 2019, Brazil’s defense expenditure was USD 26.9 billion which was highest in the Latin American region. The country announced USD 300 billion investment for 20-year equipment plan in 2012. The three main countries from which Brazil majorly imports arms and weapons systems are France, the United States, and the United Kingdom with majority imports being aircraft, armored vehicles, ships, missiles, and sensors. The country is currently progressing with the procurement of KC-390 aircraft (deliveries began in September 2019) and F-39 (Gripen F), which is being developed by Saab (Flight Test Instrumentation (FTI) is expected by end of 2019 and deliveries expected to begin by 2021). The country is also procuring four Tamandar-class frigates that are scheduled to be delivered during the period of 2025-2028 by the guas Azuis consortium (Embraer Defense and Security, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the Oceana shipyard and Atech). With such ongoing plans of procurement, the Brazil defense spending is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period, in spite of current economic crisis.

