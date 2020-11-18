Floor Adhesives Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025 | Arkema Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika AG

Floor Adhesives Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The market for floor adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Floor Adhesives Market: Arkema Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, Sika AG, MAPEI, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Epoxy Segment

– Epoxy resin systems are widely used for bonding concrete to a variety of materials such wood, metal, rubber, etc.

– The application of epoxy resin-based floor adhesives offers various benefits. Some of the advantages offered are: 100% solids, VOC free, non-corrosive, high peel strength, non-flammable, etc.,

– Owing to such properties, epoxy floor adhesives are extensively used in the industrial areas, commercial, residential and public places, including shopping malls, institutions, hospitals, schools, industrial buildings, prisons, and sports halls.

– Epoxy bonding agents have a pot life or setting time of 15-30 minutes at 25C, making it necessary to mix only the limited amount that can be properly used at the given period.

– Hence, owing to the growing construction activities, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, the demand for epoxy floor adhesives is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing construction activities in countries such as China, India and ASEAN Countries, the consumption of floor adhesives is increasing in the region.

– The Chinese government has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provisions for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities, over the next ten years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

– The total real-estate investment in China rose by about 11.6% in the first two months of 2019 y-o-y over the same time period in 2018. This growth was up from the 9.5% growth, which was reported for the 2018 whole year (National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)). This growth marks the strongest growth for the January-February period since 2014, when investment rose by 19.3%.

– In 2017, the Indian government has announced an investment worth USD 31,650 billion for the construction of 100 cities, under the smart cities plan. 100 smart cities and 500 cities are likely to invite investments worth INR 2 trillion (~USD 28.18 billion), over the five years.

