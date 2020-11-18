Formwork and Scaffolding Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Layher, BRAND, Safway, PERI

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Formwork and Scaffolding market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Formwork and Scaffolding market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Formwork and Scaffolding report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Formwork and Scaffolding report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Formwork and Scaffolding market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Formwork and Scaffolding market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Formwork and Scaffolding market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Formwork and Scaffolding market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Formwork and Scaffolding market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Research Report: Layher, BRAND, Safway, PERI, ULMA, Altrad, MJ-Gerust, Waco Kwikform, KHK Scaffolding, Entrepose Echafaudages, Instant Upright, ADTO Group, Sunshine Enterprise, XMWY, Tianjin Gowe, Rizhao Fenghua, Itsen, Rapid Scaffolding, Youying Group, Tianjin Wellmade, Cangzhou Weisitai, Beijing Kangde

Types: Formwork

Scaffolding



Applications: Construction Industry

Other Applications



The Formwork and Scaffolding Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Formwork and Scaffolding market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Formwork and Scaffolding market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Formwork and Scaffolding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Formwork and Scaffolding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Formwork and Scaffolding market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Formwork and Scaffolding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Formwork and Scaffolding market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Formwork and Scaffolding Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Formwork

1.4.3 Scaffolding

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction Industry

1.5.3 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Formwork and Scaffolding, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Formwork and Scaffolding Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Formwork and Scaffolding Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Formwork and Scaffolding Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Formwork and Scaffolding Production by Regions

4.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Formwork and Scaffolding Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Formwork and Scaffolding Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Formwork and Scaffolding Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Formwork and Scaffolding Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Formwork and Scaffolding Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Formwork and Scaffolding Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Formwork and Scaffolding Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Formwork and Scaffolding Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Formwork and Scaffolding Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Formwork and Scaffolding Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Formwork and Scaffolding Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Formwork and Scaffolding Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Formwork and Scaffolding Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Layher

8.1.1 Layher Corporation Information

8.1.2 Layher Overview

8.1.3 Layher Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Layher Product Description

8.1.5 Layher Related Developments

8.2 BRAND

8.2.1 BRAND Corporation Information

8.2.2 BRAND Overview

8.2.3 BRAND Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 BRAND Product Description

8.2.5 BRAND Related Developments

8.3 Safway

8.3.1 Safway Corporation Information

8.3.2 Safway Overview

8.3.3 Safway Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Safway Product Description

8.3.5 Safway Related Developments

8.4 PERI

8.4.1 PERI Corporation Information

8.4.2 PERI Overview

8.4.3 PERI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 PERI Product Description

8.4.5 PERI Related Developments

8.5 ULMA

8.5.1 ULMA Corporation Information

8.5.2 ULMA Overview

8.5.3 ULMA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ULMA Product Description

8.5.5 ULMA Related Developments

8.6 Altrad

8.6.1 Altrad Corporation Information

8.6.2 Altrad Overview

8.6.3 Altrad Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Altrad Product Description

8.6.5 Altrad Related Developments

8.7 MJ-Gerust

8.7.1 MJ-Gerust Corporation Information

8.7.2 MJ-Gerust Overview

8.7.3 MJ-Gerust Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 MJ-Gerust Product Description

8.7.5 MJ-Gerust Related Developments

8.8 Waco Kwikform

8.8.1 Waco Kwikform Corporation Information

8.8.2 Waco Kwikform Overview

8.8.3 Waco Kwikform Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Waco Kwikform Product Description

8.8.5 Waco Kwikform Related Developments

8.9 KHK Scaffolding

8.9.1 KHK Scaffolding Corporation Information

8.9.2 KHK Scaffolding Overview

8.9.3 KHK Scaffolding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 KHK Scaffolding Product Description

8.9.5 KHK Scaffolding Related Developments

8.10 Entrepose Echafaudages

8.10.1 Entrepose Echafaudages Corporation Information

8.10.2 Entrepose Echafaudages Overview

8.10.3 Entrepose Echafaudages Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Entrepose Echafaudages Product Description

8.10.5 Entrepose Echafaudages Related Developments

8.11 Instant Upright

8.11.1 Instant Upright Corporation Information

8.11.2 Instant Upright Overview

8.11.3 Instant Upright Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Instant Upright Product Description

8.11.5 Instant Upright Related Developments

8.12 ADTO Group

8.12.1 ADTO Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 ADTO Group Overview

8.12.3 ADTO Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 ADTO Group Product Description

8.12.5 ADTO Group Related Developments

8.13 Sunshine Enterprise

8.13.1 Sunshine Enterprise Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sunshine Enterprise Overview

8.13.3 Sunshine Enterprise Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sunshine Enterprise Product Description

8.13.5 Sunshine Enterprise Related Developments

8.14 XMWY

8.14.1 XMWY Corporation Information

8.14.2 XMWY Overview

8.14.3 XMWY Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 XMWY Product Description

8.14.5 XMWY Related Developments

8.15 Tianjin Gowe

8.15.1 Tianjin Gowe Corporation Information

8.15.2 Tianjin Gowe Overview

8.15.3 Tianjin Gowe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Tianjin Gowe Product Description

8.15.5 Tianjin Gowe Related Developments

8.16 Rizhao Fenghua

8.16.1 Rizhao Fenghua Corporation Information

8.16.2 Rizhao Fenghua Overview

8.16.3 Rizhao Fenghua Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Rizhao Fenghua Product Description

8.16.5 Rizhao Fenghua Related Developments

8.17 Itsen

8.17.1 Itsen Corporation Information

8.17.2 Itsen Overview

8.17.3 Itsen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Itsen Product Description

8.17.5 Itsen Related Developments

8.18 Rapid Scaffolding

8.18.1 Rapid Scaffolding Corporation Information

8.18.2 Rapid Scaffolding Overview

8.18.3 Rapid Scaffolding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Rapid Scaffolding Product Description

8.18.5 Rapid Scaffolding Related Developments

8.19 Youying Group

8.19.1 Youying Group Corporation Information

8.19.2 Youying Group Overview

8.19.3 Youying Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Youying Group Product Description

8.19.5 Youying Group Related Developments

8.20 Tianjin Wellmade

8.20.1 Tianjin Wellmade Corporation Information

8.20.2 Tianjin Wellmade Overview

8.20.3 Tianjin Wellmade Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Tianjin Wellmade Product Description

8.20.5 Tianjin Wellmade Related Developments

8.21 Cangzhou Weisitai

8.21.1 Cangzhou Weisitai Corporation Information

8.21.2 Cangzhou Weisitai Overview

8.21.3 Cangzhou Weisitai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Cangzhou Weisitai Product Description

8.21.5 Cangzhou Weisitai Related Developments

8.22 Beijing Kangde

8.22.1 Beijing Kangde Corporation Information

8.22.2 Beijing Kangde Overview

8.22.3 Beijing Kangde Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Beijing Kangde Product Description

8.22.5 Beijing Kangde Related Developments

9 Formwork and Scaffolding Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Formwork and Scaffolding Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Formwork and Scaffolding Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Formwork and Scaffolding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Formwork and Scaffolding Sales Channels

11.2.2 Formwork and Scaffolding Distributors

11.3 Formwork and Scaffolding Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Formwork and Scaffolding Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Formwork and Scaffolding Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Formwork and Scaffolding Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

