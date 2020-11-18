Drilling Tools Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Benchmarking, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drilling Tools market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drilling Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drilling Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drilling Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drilling Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drilling Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drilling Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drilling Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drilling Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drilling Tools Market Research Report: Benchmarking, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, Weatherford, Cougar Drilling Solutions, Drilling Tools International, Rubicon Oilfield International, Bico Drilling Tools, Dynomax Drilling Tools, GyrodatA, Pacesetter Directional Drilling, Scientific Drilling, Tianhe Oil Group, Wenzel Downhole Tools
Types: Drill Bits
Drill Collars
Drilling Jars
Drilling Motors
Drilling Tubulars
Drill Swivels
Drill Reamers and Stabilizers
Mechanical Thrusters
Shock Tools
Applications: Onshore
Offshore
The Drilling Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drilling Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drilling Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Drilling Tools market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drilling Tools industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Drilling Tools market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Drilling Tools market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drilling Tools market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Drilling Tools Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Drilling Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Drill Bits
1.4.3 Drill Collars
1.4.4 Drilling Jars
1.4.5 Drilling Motors
1.4.6 Drilling Tubulars
1.4.7 Drill Swivels
1.4.8 Drill Reamers and Stabilizers
1.4.9 Mechanical Thrusters
1.4.10 Shock Tools
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drilling Tools Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Drilling Tools Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Drilling Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drilling Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Drilling Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Drilling Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Drilling Tools Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Drilling Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Drilling Tools Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Drilling Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Drilling Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Drilling Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Drilling Tools Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Drilling Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drilling Tools Revenue in 2019
3.3 Drilling Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Drilling Tools Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Drilling Tools Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Drilling Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Drilling Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Drilling Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Drilling Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Drilling Tools Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Drilling Tools Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Drilling Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Drilling Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Drilling Tools Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Drilling Tools Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Drilling Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Drilling Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Drilling Tools Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Drilling Tools Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Drilling Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Drilling Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Drilling Tools Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Drilling Tools Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Drilling Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Drilling Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Drilling Tools Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Drilling Tools Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Drilling Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Drilling Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Drilling Tools Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Drilling Tools Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Drilling Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Drilling Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Drilling Tools Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Drilling Tools Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Drilling Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Drilling Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Benchmarking
13.1.1 Benchmarking Company Details
13.1.2 Benchmarking Business Overview
13.1.3 Benchmarking Drilling Tools Introduction
13.1.4 Benchmarking Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Benchmarking Recent Development
13.2 Baker Hughes
13.2.1 Baker Hughes Company Details
13.2.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview
13.2.3 Baker Hughes Drilling Tools Introduction
13.2.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development
13.3 Halliburton
13.3.1 Halliburton Company Details
13.3.2 Halliburton Business Overview
13.3.3 Halliburton Drilling Tools Introduction
13.3.4 Halliburton Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Halliburton Recent Development
13.4 National Oilwell Varco
13.4.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details
13.4.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview
13.4.3 National Oilwell Varco Drilling Tools Introduction
13.4.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development
13.5 Schlumberger
13.5.1 Schlumberger Company Details
13.5.2 Schlumberger Business Overview
13.5.3 Schlumberger Drilling Tools Introduction
13.5.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
13.6 Weatherford
13.6.1 Weatherford Company Details
13.6.2 Weatherford Business Overview
13.6.3 Weatherford Drilling Tools Introduction
13.6.4 Weatherford Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Weatherford Recent Development
13.7 Cougar Drilling Solutions
13.7.1 Cougar Drilling Solutions Company Details
13.7.2 Cougar Drilling Solutions Business Overview
13.7.3 Cougar Drilling Solutions Drilling Tools Introduction
13.7.4 Cougar Drilling Solutions Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Cougar Drilling Solutions Recent Development
13.8 Drilling Tools International
13.8.1 Drilling Tools International Company Details
13.8.2 Drilling Tools International Business Overview
13.8.3 Drilling Tools International Drilling Tools Introduction
13.8.4 Drilling Tools International Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Drilling Tools International Recent Development
13.9 Rubicon Oilfield International
13.9.1 Rubicon Oilfield International Company Details
13.9.2 Rubicon Oilfield International Business Overview
13.9.3 Rubicon Oilfield International Drilling Tools Introduction
13.9.4 Rubicon Oilfield International Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Rubicon Oilfield International Recent Development
13.10 Bico Drilling Tools
13.10.1 Bico Drilling Tools Company Details
13.10.2 Bico Drilling Tools Business Overview
13.10.3 Bico Drilling Tools Drilling Tools Introduction
13.10.4 Bico Drilling Tools Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Bico Drilling Tools Recent Development
13.11 Dynomax Drilling Tools
10.11.1 Dynomax Drilling Tools Company Details
10.11.2 Dynomax Drilling Tools Business Overview
10.11.3 Dynomax Drilling Tools Drilling Tools Introduction
10.11.4 Dynomax Drilling Tools Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Dynomax Drilling Tools Recent Development
13.12 GyrodatA
10.12.1 GyrodatA Company Details
10.12.2 GyrodatA Business Overview
10.12.3 GyrodatA Drilling Tools Introduction
10.12.4 GyrodatA Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 GyrodatA Recent Development
13.13 Pacesetter Directional Drilling
10.13.1 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Company Details
10.13.2 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Business Overview
10.13.3 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Drilling Tools Introduction
10.13.4 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Recent Development
13.14 Scientific Drilling
10.14.1 Scientific Drilling Company Details
10.14.2 Scientific Drilling Business Overview
10.14.3 Scientific Drilling Drilling Tools Introduction
10.14.4 Scientific Drilling Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Scientific Drilling Recent Development
13.15 Tianhe Oil Group
10.15.1 Tianhe Oil Group Company Details
10.15.2 Tianhe Oil Group Business Overview
10.15.3 Tianhe Oil Group Drilling Tools Introduction
10.15.4 Tianhe Oil Group Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Tianhe Oil Group Recent Development
13.16 Wenzel Downhole Tools
10.16.1 Wenzel Downhole Tools Company Details
10.16.2 Wenzel Downhole Tools Business Overview
10.16.3 Wenzel Downhole Tools Drilling Tools Introduction
10.16.4 Wenzel Downhole Tools Revenue in Drilling Tools Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Wenzel Downhole Tools Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
