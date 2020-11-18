“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drill Pipe market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drill Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drill Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drill Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drill Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drill Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drill Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drill Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drill Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drill Pipe Market Research Report: Hilong Group, National Oilwell Varco, Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., TMK Group, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Tejas Tubular Products Inc., Texas Steel Conversion Inc., DP Master, Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd., Drill Pipe International Llc, Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing

Types: API grade

Premium grade



Applications: Onshore

Offshore



The Drill Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drill Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drill Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drill Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drill Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drill Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drill Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drill Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drill Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Drill Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drill Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 API grade

1.4.3 Premium grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drill Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drill Pipe Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drill Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drill Pipe Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Drill Pipe Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Drill Pipe, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Drill Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Drill Pipe Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Drill Pipe Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drill Pipe Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Drill Pipe Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Drill Pipe Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Drill Pipe Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Drill Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Drill Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Drill Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Drill Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill Pipe Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Drill Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Drill Pipe Production by Regions

4.1 Global Drill Pipe Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Drill Pipe Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Drill Pipe Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Drill Pipe Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Drill Pipe Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Drill Pipe Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Drill Pipe Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Drill Pipe Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Drill Pipe Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Drill Pipe Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Drill Pipe Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Drill Pipe Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Drill Pipe Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Drill Pipe Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Drill Pipe Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Drill Pipe Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Drill Pipe Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Drill Pipe Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Drill Pipe Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Drill Pipe Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Drill Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Drill Pipe Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Drill Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Drill Pipe Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Drill Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Drill Pipe Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Drill Pipe Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipe Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Drill Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Drill Pipe Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Drill Pipe Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Drill Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Drill Pipe Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Drill Pipe Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Drill Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Drill Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Drill Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Drill Pipe Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Drill Pipe Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Hilong Group

8.1.1 Hilong Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hilong Group Overview

8.1.3 Hilong Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Hilong Group Product Description

8.1.5 Hilong Group Related Developments

8.2 National Oilwell Varco

8.2.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

8.2.2 National Oilwell Varco Overview

8.2.3 National Oilwell Varco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 National Oilwell Varco Product Description

8.2.5 National Oilwell Varco Related Developments

8.3 Tenaris S.A.

8.3.1 Tenaris S.A. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Tenaris S.A. Overview

8.3.3 Tenaris S.A. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Tenaris S.A. Product Description

8.3.5 Tenaris S.A. Related Developments

8.4 Vallourec S.A.

8.4.1 Vallourec S.A. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Vallourec S.A. Overview

8.4.3 Vallourec S.A. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Vallourec S.A. Product Description

8.4.5 Vallourec S.A. Related Developments

8.5 TMK Group

8.5.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 TMK Group Overview

8.5.3 TMK Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 TMK Group Product Description

8.5.5 TMK Group Related Developments

8.6 Oil Country Tubular Limited

8.6.1 Oil Country Tubular Limited Corporation Information

8.6.2 Oil Country Tubular Limited Overview

8.6.3 Oil Country Tubular Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Oil Country Tubular Limited Product Description

8.6.5 Oil Country Tubular Limited Related Developments

8.7 Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

8.7.1 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Overview

8.7.3 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Product Description

8.7.5 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Related Developments

8.8 Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

8.8.1 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Overview

8.8.3 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Product Description

8.8.5 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Related Developments

8.9 DP Master

8.9.1 DP Master Corporation Information

8.9.2 DP Master Overview

8.9.3 DP Master Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 DP Master Product Description

8.9.5 DP Master Related Developments

8.10 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd.

8.10.1 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Overview

8.10.3 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Product Description

8.10.5 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Related Developments

8.11 Drill Pipe International Llc

8.11.1 Drill Pipe International Llc Corporation Information

8.11.2 Drill Pipe International Llc Overview

8.11.3 Drill Pipe International Llc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Drill Pipe International Llc Product Description

8.11.5 Drill Pipe International Llc Related Developments

8.12 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing

8.12.1 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.12.2 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Overview

8.12.3 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Product Description

8.12.5 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Related Developments

9 Drill Pipe Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Drill Pipe Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Drill Pipe Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Drill Pipe Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Drill Pipe Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Drill Pipe Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Drill Pipe Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Drill Pipe Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Drill Pipe Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Drill Pipe Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipe Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Drill Pipe Sales Channels

11.2.2 Drill Pipe Distributors

11.3 Drill Pipe Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Drill Pipe Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Drill Pipe Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Drill Pipe Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”