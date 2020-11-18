Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Schlumberger, Halliburton Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Weatherford International PLc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Halliburton Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Weatherford International PLc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric., AP Sensing GmbH, Bandweaver Technologies, Geso GmbH, LIOS Technology GmbH., Omicron Electronics GmbH, Omnisens SA, Sensornet Ltd., Tendeka B.V.

Types: Single-mode fiber

Multi-mode fiber



Applications: Oil & gas

Upstream

Downstream

Power cable monitoring

Fire detection

Process & pipeline monitoring

Environmental monitoring



The Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single-mode fiber

1.4.3 Multi-mode fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & gas

1.5.3 Upstream

1.5.4 Downstream

1.5.5 Power cable monitoring

1.5.6 Fire detection

1.5.7 Process & pipeline monitoring

1.5.8 Environmental monitoring

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Schlumberger

8.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

8.1.2 Schlumberger Overview

8.1.3 Schlumberger Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Schlumberger Product Description

8.1.5 Schlumberger Related Developments

8.2 Halliburton Company

8.2.1 Halliburton Company Corporation Information

8.2.2 Halliburton Company Overview

8.2.3 Halliburton Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Halliburton Company Product Description

8.2.5 Halliburton Company Related Developments

8.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

8.3.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Weatherford International PLc

8.4.1 Weatherford International PLc Corporation Information

8.4.2 Weatherford International PLc Overview

8.4.3 Weatherford International PLc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Weatherford International PLc Product Description

8.4.5 Weatherford International PLc Related Developments

8.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

8.5.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Overview

8.5.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Product Description

8.5.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Related Developments

8.6 Furukawa Electric.

8.6.1 Furukawa Electric. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Furukawa Electric. Overview

8.6.3 Furukawa Electric. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Furukawa Electric. Product Description

8.6.5 Furukawa Electric. Related Developments

8.7 AP Sensing GmbH

8.7.1 AP Sensing GmbH Corporation Information

8.7.2 AP Sensing GmbH Overview

8.7.3 AP Sensing GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 AP Sensing GmbH Product Description

8.7.5 AP Sensing GmbH Related Developments

8.8 Bandweaver Technologies

8.8.1 Bandweaver Technologies Corporation Information

8.8.2 Bandweaver Technologies Overview

8.8.3 Bandweaver Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Bandweaver Technologies Product Description

8.8.5 Bandweaver Technologies Related Developments

8.9 Geso GmbH

8.9.1 Geso GmbH Corporation Information

8.9.2 Geso GmbH Overview

8.9.3 Geso GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Geso GmbH Product Description

8.9.5 Geso GmbH Related Developments

8.10 LIOS Technology GmbH.

8.10.1 LIOS Technology GmbH. Corporation Information

8.10.2 LIOS Technology GmbH. Overview

8.10.3 LIOS Technology GmbH. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 LIOS Technology GmbH. Product Description

8.10.5 LIOS Technology GmbH. Related Developments

8.11 Omicron Electronics GmbH

8.11.1 Omicron Electronics GmbH Corporation Information

8.11.2 Omicron Electronics GmbH Overview

8.11.3 Omicron Electronics GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Omicron Electronics GmbH Product Description

8.11.5 Omicron Electronics GmbH Related Developments

8.12 Omnisens SA

8.12.1 Omnisens SA Corporation Information

8.12.2 Omnisens SA Overview

8.12.3 Omnisens SA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Omnisens SA Product Description

8.12.5 Omnisens SA Related Developments

8.13 Sensornet Ltd.

8.13.1 Sensornet Ltd. Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sensornet Ltd. Overview

8.13.3 Sensornet Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sensornet Ltd. Product Description

8.13.5 Sensornet Ltd. Related Developments

8.14 Tendeka B.V.

8.14.1 Tendeka B.V. Corporation Information

8.14.2 Tendeka B.V. Overview

8.14.3 Tendeka B.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Tendeka B.V. Product Description

8.14.5 Tendeka B.V. Related Developments

9 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Distributors

11.3 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”