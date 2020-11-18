Digital Textile Printing Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Seiko Epson, Mimaki Engineering, Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Digital Textile Printing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Digital Textile Printing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Digital Textile Printing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Textile Printing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Textile Printing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Textile Printing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Textile Printing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Textile Printing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Textile Printing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Digital Textile Printing Market Research Report: Seiko Epson, Mimaki Engineering, Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging, D.Gen, Roland, Durst Phototechnik, Dover Corporation, Konica Minolta, Ricoh

Types: Sublimation

Pigment

Reactive

Acid

Others



Applications: Textile and Decor

Industrial

Soft Signage

Direct to Garment



The Digital Textile Printing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Textile Printing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Textile Printing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Textile Printing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Textile Printing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Textile Printing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Textile Printing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Textile Printing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Textile Printing Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Sublimation

1.4.3 Pigment

1.4.4 Reactive

1.4.5 Acid

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Textile and Decor

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Soft Signage

1.5.5 Direct to Garment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Digital Textile Printing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Digital Textile Printing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Digital Textile Printing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Textile Printing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Textile Printing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Textile Printing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Textile Printing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Digital Textile Printing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Digital Textile Printing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Textile Printing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Textile Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Digital Textile Printing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Textile Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Digital Textile Printing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Digital Textile Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Digital Textile Printing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Digital Textile Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Digital Textile Printing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Textile Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Digital Textile Printing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Digital Textile Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Digital Textile Printing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Digital Textile Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Digital Textile Printing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Digital Textile Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Seiko Epson

13.1.1 Seiko Epson Company Details

13.1.2 Seiko Epson Business Overview

13.1.3 Seiko Epson Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.1.4 Seiko Epson Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Seiko Epson Recent Development

13.2 Mimaki Engineering

13.2.1 Mimaki Engineering Company Details

13.2.2 Mimaki Engineering Business Overview

13.2.3 Mimaki Engineering Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.2.4 Mimaki Engineering Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Mimaki Engineering Recent Development

13.3 Kornit Digital

13.3.1 Kornit Digital Company Details

13.3.2 Kornit Digital Business Overview

13.3.3 Kornit Digital Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.3.4 Kornit Digital Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Kornit Digital Recent Development

13.4 Electronics for Imaging

13.4.1 Electronics for Imaging Company Details

13.4.2 Electronics for Imaging Business Overview

13.4.3 Electronics for Imaging Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.4.4 Electronics for Imaging Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Electronics for Imaging Recent Development

13.5 D.Gen

13.5.1 D.Gen Company Details

13.5.2 D.Gen Business Overview

13.5.3 D.Gen Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.5.4 D.Gen Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 D.Gen Recent Development

13.6 Roland

13.6.1 Roland Company Details

13.6.2 Roland Business Overview

13.6.3 Roland Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.6.4 Roland Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Roland Recent Development

13.7 Durst Phototechnik

13.7.1 Durst Phototechnik Company Details

13.7.2 Durst Phototechnik Business Overview

13.7.3 Durst Phototechnik Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.7.4 Durst Phototechnik Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Durst Phototechnik Recent Development

13.8 Dover Corporation

13.8.1 Dover Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Dover Corporation Business Overview

13.8.3 Dover Corporation Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.8.4 Dover Corporation Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Dover Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Konica Minolta

13.9.1 Konica Minolta Company Details

13.9.2 Konica Minolta Business Overview

13.9.3 Konica Minolta Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.9.4 Konica Minolta Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

13.10 Ricoh

13.10.1 Ricoh Company Details

13.10.2 Ricoh Business Overview

13.10.3 Ricoh Digital Textile Printing Introduction

13.10.4 Ricoh Revenue in Digital Textile Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Ricoh Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

