LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Diesel Generators market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diesel Generators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diesel Generators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diesel Generators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diesel Generators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diesel Generators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diesel Generators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diesel Generators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diesel Generators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Diesel Generators Market Research Report: Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., MTU Onsite Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Aksa Power Generation, Wuxi Kipor Power, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, Himoinsa S.L., Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Types: 0-100 kVA

100-350 kVA

350-1000 kVA

1000 kVA



Applications: Industrial

Commercial

Residential



The Diesel Generators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diesel Generators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diesel Generators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Diesel Generators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diesel Generators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Diesel Generators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Diesel Generators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diesel Generators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diesel Generators Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Diesel Generators Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Diesel Generators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 0-100 kVA

1.4.3 100-350 kVA

1.4.4 350-1000 kVA

1.4.5 1000 kVA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Diesel Generators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Diesel Generators Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Diesel Generators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Diesel Generators Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Diesel Generators Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Diesel Generators, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Diesel Generators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Diesel Generators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Diesel Generators Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Diesel Generators Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Diesel Generators Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Diesel Generators Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Diesel Generators Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Diesel Generators Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Diesel Generators Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Diesel Generators Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Diesel Generators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diesel Generators Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Diesel Generators Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Diesel Generators Production by Regions

4.1 Global Diesel Generators Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Diesel Generators Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Diesel Generators Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Diesel Generators Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Diesel Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Diesel Generators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Diesel Generators Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Diesel Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Diesel Generators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Diesel Generators Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Diesel Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Diesel Generators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Diesel Generators Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Diesel Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Diesel Generators Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Diesel Generators Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Diesel Generators Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Diesel Generators Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Diesel Generators Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Diesel Generators Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Diesel Generators Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Diesel Generators Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Diesel Generators Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Diesel Generators Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Diesel Generators Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Diesel Generators Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Diesel Generators Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Generators Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Diesel Generators Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Diesel Generators Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Diesel Generators Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Diesel Generators Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Diesel Generators Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Diesel Generators Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Diesel Generators Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Diesel Generators Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Diesel Generators Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Diesel Generators Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Diesel Generators Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Diesel Generators Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Caterpillar Inc.

8.1.1 Caterpillar Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Caterpillar Inc. Overview

8.1.3 Caterpillar Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Caterpillar Inc. Product Description

8.1.5 Caterpillar Inc. Related Developments

8.2 Cummins Inc.

8.2.1 Cummins Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Cummins Inc. Overview

8.2.3 Cummins Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Cummins Inc. Product Description

8.2.5 Cummins Inc. Related Developments

8.3 Generac Holdings Inc.

8.3.1 Generac Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Generac Holdings Inc. Overview

8.3.3 Generac Holdings Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Generac Holdings Inc. Product Description

8.3.5 Generac Holdings Inc. Related Developments

8.4 Kohler Co.

8.4.1 Kohler Co. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kohler Co. Overview

8.4.3 Kohler Co. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kohler Co. Product Description

8.4.5 Kohler Co. Related Developments

8.5 MTU Onsite Energy

8.5.1 MTU Onsite Energy Corporation Information

8.5.2 MTU Onsite Energy Overview

8.5.3 MTU Onsite Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 MTU Onsite Energy Product Description

8.5.5 MTU Onsite Energy Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Related Developments

8.7 Aksa Power Generation

8.7.1 Aksa Power Generation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Aksa Power Generation Overview

8.7.3 Aksa Power Generation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Aksa Power Generation Product Description

8.7.5 Aksa Power Generation Related Developments

8.8 Wuxi Kipor Power

8.8.1 Wuxi Kipor Power Corporation Information

8.8.2 Wuxi Kipor Power Overview

8.8.3 Wuxi Kipor Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wuxi Kipor Power Product Description

8.8.5 Wuxi Kipor Power Related Developments

8.9 Yanmar Co. Ltd.

8.9.1 Yanmar Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Yanmar Co. Ltd. Overview

8.9.3 Yanmar Co. Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Yanmar Co. Ltd. Product Description

8.9.5 Yanmar Co. Ltd. Related Developments

8.10 Wartsila Corporation

8.10.1 Wartsila Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Wartsila Corporation Overview

8.10.3 Wartsila Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wartsila Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Wartsila Corporation Related Developments

8.11 Himoinsa S.L.

8.11.1 Himoinsa S.L. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Himoinsa S.L. Overview

8.11.3 Himoinsa S.L. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Himoinsa S.L. Product Description

8.11.5 Himoinsa S.L. Related Developments

8.12 Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

8.12.1 Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Corporation Information

8.12.2 Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Overview

8.12.3 Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Product Description

8.12.5 Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Related Developments

8.13 Briggs & Stratton Corporation

8.13.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Corporation Information

8.13.2 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Overview

8.13.3 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Product Description

8.13.5 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Related Developments

9 Diesel Generators Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Diesel Generators Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Diesel Generators Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Diesel Generators Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Diesel Generators Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Diesel Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Diesel Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Diesel Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Diesel Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Diesel Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Diesel Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Diesel Generators Sales Channels

11.2.2 Diesel Generators Distributors

11.3 Diesel Generators Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Diesel Generators Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Diesel Generators Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Diesel Generators Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

