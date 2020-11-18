DC Torque Tool Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Atlas Copco AB, Apex Tool Group, LLC, Stanley Black & Decker

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global DC Torque Tool market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global DC Torque Tool market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The DC Torque Tool report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the DC Torque Tool report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global DC Torque Tool market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global DC Torque Tool market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global DC Torque Tool market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global DC Torque Tool market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global DC Torque Tool market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global DC Torque Tool Market Research Report: Atlas Copco AB, Apex Tool Group, LLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Hilti Corporation, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi), Uryu Seisaku, Ltd., Makita Corporation, Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Koki., ESTIC Corporation

Types: Corded

Cordless



Applications: Handheld Tools

Fixtured Tools



The DC Torque Tool Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global DC Torque Tool market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global DC Torque Tool market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the DC Torque Tool market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in DC Torque Tool industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global DC Torque Tool market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global DC Torque Tool market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DC Torque Tool market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 DC Torque Tool Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top DC Torque Tool Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global DC Torque Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Corded

1.4.3 Cordless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DC Torque Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Handheld Tools

1.5.3 Fixtured Tools

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global DC Torque Tool Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global DC Torque Tool Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global DC Torque Tool Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global DC Torque Tool Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global DC Torque Tool, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global DC Torque Tool Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global DC Torque Tool Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for DC Torque Tool Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key DC Torque Tool Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top DC Torque Tool Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top DC Torque Tool Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top DC Torque Tool Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top DC Torque Tool Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top DC Torque Tool Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top DC Torque Tool Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top DC Torque Tool Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DC Torque Tool Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global DC Torque Tool Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 DC Torque Tool Production by Regions

4.1 Global DC Torque Tool Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top DC Torque Tool Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top DC Torque Tool Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America DC Torque Tool Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America DC Torque Tool Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America DC Torque Tool Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe DC Torque Tool Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe DC Torque Tool Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe DC Torque Tool Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China DC Torque Tool Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China DC Torque Tool Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China DC Torque Tool Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan DC Torque Tool Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan DC Torque Tool Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan DC Torque Tool Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 DC Torque Tool Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top DC Torque Tool Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top DC Torque Tool Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top DC Torque Tool Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America DC Torque Tool Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America DC Torque Tool Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe DC Torque Tool Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe DC Torque Tool Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific DC Torque Tool Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific DC Torque Tool Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America DC Torque Tool Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America DC Torque Tool Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa DC Torque Tool Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa DC Torque Tool Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global DC Torque Tool Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global DC Torque Tool Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global DC Torque Tool Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 DC Torque Tool Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global DC Torque Tool Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global DC Torque Tool Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global DC Torque Tool Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global DC Torque Tool Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global DC Torque Tool Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global DC Torque Tool Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global DC Torque Tool Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Atlas Copco AB

8.1.1 Atlas Copco AB Corporation Information

8.1.2 Atlas Copco AB Overview

8.1.3 Atlas Copco AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Atlas Copco AB Product Description

8.1.5 Atlas Copco AB Related Developments

8.2 Apex Tool Group, LLC

8.2.1 Apex Tool Group, LLC Corporation Information

8.2.2 Apex Tool Group, LLC Overview

8.2.3 Apex Tool Group, LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Apex Tool Group, LLC Product Description

8.2.5 Apex Tool Group, LLC Related Developments

8.3 Stanley Black & Decker

8.3.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

8.3.2 Stanley Black & Decker Overview

8.3.3 Stanley Black & Decker Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Stanley Black & Decker Product Description

8.3.5 Stanley Black & Decker Related Developments

8.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.4.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

8.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Overview

8.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Product Description

8.4.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Related Developments

8.5 Ingersoll-Rand Plc

8.5.1 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Corporation Information

8.5.2 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Overview

8.5.3 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Product Description

8.5.5 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Related Developments

8.6 Hilti Corporation

8.6.1 Hilti Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hilti Corporation Overview

8.6.3 Hilti Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hilti Corporation Product Description

8.6.5 Hilti Corporation Related Developments

8.7 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi)

8.7.1 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi) Overview

8.7.3 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi) Product Description

8.7.5 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi) Related Developments

8.8 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd.

8.8.1 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Overview

8.8.3 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Product Description

8.8.5 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Related Developments

8.9 Makita Corporation

8.9.1 Makita Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Makita Corporation Overview

8.9.3 Makita Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Makita Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Makita Corporation Related Developments

8.10 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

8.10.1 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

8.10.2 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Overview

8.10.3 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Product Description

8.10.5 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Related Developments

8.11 Panasonic Corporation

8.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

8.11.2 Panasonic Corporation Overview

8.11.3 Panasonic Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Panasonic Corporation Product Description

8.11.5 Panasonic Corporation Related Developments

8.12 Hitachi Koki.

8.12.1 Hitachi Koki. Corporation Information

8.12.2 Hitachi Koki. Overview

8.12.3 Hitachi Koki. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Hitachi Koki. Product Description

8.12.5 Hitachi Koki. Related Developments

8.13 ESTIC Corporation

8.13.1 ESTIC Corporation Corporation Information

8.13.2 ESTIC Corporation Overview

8.13.3 ESTIC Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 ESTIC Corporation Product Description

8.13.5 ESTIC Corporation Related Developments

9 DC Torque Tool Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top DC Torque Tool Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top DC Torque Tool Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key DC Torque Tool Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 DC Torque Tool Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global DC Torque Tool Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America DC Torque Tool Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe DC Torque Tool Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific DC Torque Tool Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America DC Torque Tool Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa DC Torque Tool Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 DC Torque Tool Sales Channels

11.2.2 DC Torque Tool Distributors

11.3 DC Torque Tool Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 DC Torque Tool Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 DC Torque Tool Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global DC Torque Tool Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”