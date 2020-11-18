Global Automotive Cabin Ac Filter Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2016 – 2024

A new Persistence Market Research report titled “Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024” presents market projections for the global automotive cabin AC filter market over an eight-year forecast period (2016–2024). The global automotive cabin AC filter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,198.4 Mn by the end of 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 3,738.2 Mn by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Global consumption of automotive cabin AC filters is estimated to be pegged at 366,547 thousand units by the end of 2016 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Demand for automotive cabin AC filters is expected to increase at a significant rate due to steady rise in vehicle production around the globe. Rising adoption of automotive cabin AC filters to filter pollutants and dust particles and a rising demand for efficient HVAC systems are major factors expected to drive the demand for automotive cabin AC filters worldwide. Cabin AC filters are an integral part of the HVAC system in vehicles. However, many vehicle owners are not aware that this system exists in a vehicle, and hence they are unaware about the replacement cycle of the cabin AC filter. This factor is expected to marginally restrain the growth of the automotive cabin AC filter market over the forecast period.

Market highlights

The global automotive cabin AC filter market is segmented on the basis of filter type (electrostatic, particulate, charcoal), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCV, HCV), and sales channel (OEM, aftermarket). Persistence Market Research projections indicate that the particulate filter type segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value over the forecast period. The electrostatic filter type segment is expected to register a volume CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. “The electrostatic segment is likely to exhibit steady growth in the near future due to the rising adoption of cabin AC air filters in the OEM and aftermarket categories in countries such as China, India, Brazil, and countries of MEA.” — Analyst, Persistence Market Research.