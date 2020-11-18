Gene Therapy Pipeline Update: Homology Medicines Presents Data Demonstrating Preclinical Proof-of-Concept | Roots Analysis

Homology Medicines, a company using proprietary gene editing and gene therapy platform announced the presentation of preclinical data supporting its investigational gene therapy programs for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) and phenylketonuria (PKU) at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2019 Meeting.

Get a complete list of the presentations, here.

The presented preclinical data showed the results from studies conducted in the murine model and non-human primates. The results demonstrated the potential of HMI-202 gene therapy in crossing the blood-brain-barrier and the blood-nerve-barrier. In addition, the results also indicated the increased levels of arylsulfatase a (ARSA) protein to therapeutic levels.

Earlier this year, the company received fast track designation for its gene therapy development candidate, HMI-102, which is being developed for adults with PKU. In June, the company also initiated a phase 1/2 pheNIX trial (NCT03952156) for HMI-102. The company went public in April, last year.

Gene Therapies Market

The results show positive signs for the future development of gene therapies in patients with genetic diseases and metabolic disorders. The pipeline already has several candidates in development for these therapeutic areas. Here is a snapshot of the gene therapies pipeline.

The overall gene therapy market is expected to reach close to $12 billion by 2030. More such positive results are expected to drive the growth in this innovative space.

For further information, check out the report here

Read more insights at

Roots Analysis – Leaders in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Market Research

You may also be interested in the following titles:

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]