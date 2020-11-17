Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

The global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market size valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027. The market is anticipated to be driven by growing demand for bleaching and functional chemicals used in the manufacturing of specialty paper for applications such as packaging, printing, and labeling.

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are downstream derivatives of a wide range of commodity chemicals including acids, amines, alcohols, fatty alcohols, solvents, surfactants, and betaines; wherein these commodity raw materials are bulk chemicals and can be supplied directly without preprocessing treatment. Mineral acids and bases are generally used as basic chemicals in the manufacturing of specialty pulp and papers.

Various raw materials used in manufacturing of these products include chelating agents, caustic soda, and biocide. Chelating agents provide the desired level of brightness to the paper when applied with hydrosulfite and hydrogen peroxide bleaches, thereby playing a integral role in the specialty pulp and paper industry. Biocides, however, are used to control and prevent microbial growth and to maintain efficiency in specialty pulp and paper manufacturing machines.

Over the past years, the demand for specialty paper and pulp chemicals has been declining or is relatively stagnant due to the digital revolution, which has also led to consolidation in the industry. However, growing demand from packaging, household, and sanitary applications has helped bring stabilization in the market. Increasing popularity of coating as a protective material to induce smoothness and reduce ink absorbency in specialty paper will amplify the usage of functional chemicals over the next few years.

Product Insights: Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

The product segment includes basic, functional, and process chemicals. Functional chemicals are anticipated to be the largest as well as fastest growing product segment in 2019 and is expected to register a volume-based CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027. It constitutes of pigment, starch, latex, binders, dye, and miscellaneous coating agents.

The functional chemicals are used to improve the properties and qualities of specialty paper such as printability, color, texture, water repellency, and strength. Some of the commonly used functional chemicals are dyes, coating binders, sizing additives, dry and wet additives, and whitening agents. Non-fibrous materials including functional and coating chemicals such as fillers, rosins, brighteners, and alum are added during paper making process for imparting gloss, strength, and ink retention characteristics.

Application Insights: Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

Packaging emerged as the largest application segment in 2019, with consumption of USD 8.9 billion worth chemicals. The demand for specialty pulp and paper chemicals for packaging is likely to witness a high growth on account of its ability to deliver outstanding print contrast as well as smooth finish in laminating and vacuum metalizing applications.

Wide application of specialty paper in food packaging products including corrugated clamshell, carryout boxes, paper tubes, plates, and cups is another factor augmenting the overall market demand. Commercial printing accounts for major sections in writing and printing application, which is expected to propel the demand for printing application segment over the next few years.

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Specialty chemicals are extensively used in the manufacturing of various labels including industrial bar code labels, retail labels, healthcare, and medical labels, and transportation and distribution labels. Various beneficial properties of these labels such as outstanding printability, enhanced bar code readability, and compatibility with solvents are anticipated to further propel the market demand over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

Asia Pacific lead the market accounting for over 46.9% of total volume share in 2019. Strong presence of specialty pulp and paper manufacturers in Japan and China in light of easy access to equipment as well as raw materials is expected to increase the use of chemicals over the next seven years.

In addition, increasing demand for specialty pulp and paper in several end-use applications such as labeling, printing, and packaging is predicted to propel the market growth over the forecast period. China and India are projected to exhibit remarkable growth owing to rising industrialization supplemented by rapid economic growth and low labor cost.

In North America, factors such as environmental performance, regulatory compliance, and early adoption of sustainable production techniques play a integral role in shaping the industry growth. North America reached a stagnant level in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market due to saturation and growth in the digital industry in 2019. Nevertheless, the market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for eco-friendly chemicals for recycled papers and growing application scope of specialty papers.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of established industry players and is characterized by mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansions, substantial distribution, and branding decisions to improve market share and regional presence. Key players include Ashland, BASF SE, Buckman, and Dow Chemical Company.

They are integrated through the value chain from sourcing the raw material to the finished product line. Also, they are involved in continuous R&D activities to develop new products as well as are focused on expanding the product portfolio. This is expected to intensify competition and pose a potential threat to the new players entering the market. Some of the prominent players in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market include:

Ashland

BASF SE

Buckman

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580