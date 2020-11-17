Skin Resurfacing Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Skin Resurfacing market.

The global skin resurfacing market size was valued at USD 106.2 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. High incidence of skin conditions, such as acne, wrinkles, and skin pigmentation, coupled with an increasing obsession with flawless skin across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in laser devices, expanding the application scope of these devices, are anticipated to increase the adoption of these devices significantly. In addition, a rise in disposable personal income is also considered as one of the important factors driving the market for skin resurfacing.

According to the study published in the electronic physician (2018), acne vulgaris is one of the most common skin conditions affecting nearly 9.4% of the population across the globe. Furthermore, this skin condition affects nearly 80.0% of the females and around 90.0% of the male population, with adolescents being most prone to it. A high prevalence of such skin conditions is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Furthermore, the social stigma coupled with psychological and emotional issues associated with skin conditions is anticipated to drive the market for skin resurfacing. For instance, conditions such as acne scars, acne, melasma can potentially cause anxiety, depression, and emotional distress, thereby significantly impairing an individuals social functioning and quality of life. These psychological issues are anticipated to prompt the individuals to undergo corrective cosmetic treatments, such as skin resurfacing, thus driving the market.

The introduction of technologically advanced noninvasive laser therapies has improved the efficiency & safety of these devices. For instance, the introduction of laser devices with in-built diagnostic technologies such as the optical coherence tomography or pigment meter has automated the process of identification of patient-specific resurfacing settings, thus improving the patient outcomes.

The high influence of social and mainstream media on beauty standards is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per an article published in BBC Future, photo-based social media activities, such as Instagram scrolling, or posting photos on other social media platforms tend to increase body negativity. This, in turn, increases dissatisfaction with ones appearance, fueling the demand for cosmetic procedures.

Types Insights: Skin Resurfacing Market

Ablative held the largest market share of 57.1% in 2019. Carbon dioxide (CO2) and Erbium lasers are the most popular ablative lasers. These lasers are mainly used for the treatment of a wide range of skin conditions such as warts, scars, deep wrinkles, fine lines, and sun damage. These lasers are also relatively more effective in treating these skin conditions as compared to the other non-invasive options. The above-mentioned factors are considered to contribute towards the high market share of the segment.

The non-ablative segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. The wide availability of noninvasive and minimally invasive laser skin resurfacing devices has enabled pain-free cosmetic treatments with zero downtime and reduced recovery period. Increasing demand for non-invasive treatments is anticipated to drive the non-ablative segment.

Application Insights: Skin Resurfacing Market

The wrinkles segment held the largest market share of 24.4% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. According to an article published by the NYP Holdings, Inc, nearly 30.0% of the females below 35 years of age use some kind of anti-wrinkle product while 20.0% of the females between 18-24 years consider plastic surgery for wrinkle treatment as compared of around 11.0% of females above 55 years. The high demand for anti-wrinkle treatments is anticipated to contribute towards segment growth in the skin resurfacing market.

The aging segment held a substantial market share in 2019. This can be attributed to the rise in geriatric population and the desire in the baby boomer population to look younger. For instance, According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in the U.S., and the number of cosmetic procedures performed on individuals aged 55 years and above increased by approximately 50,000 in 2018, as compared to that in 2017.

Product Insights: Skin Resurfacing Market

The laser skin resurfacing machine segment accounted for maximum market share of 33.2% in 2019 and is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. As per a conducted study published in the Seminars in Plastic Surgery Journal, high-power pulsed CO2 laser skin resurfacing machines produce nearly 45.0% improvement in facial wrinkles. Moreover, laser skin resurfacing machines are also effective in alleviating acne and atrophic scars. The effectiveness of the laser skin resurfacing machine is anticipated to facilitate segment growth.

End-use Insights: Skin Resurfacing Market

Among the end-use segment, the others segment held the largest market share of 40.1% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2018 report, in the U.S. nearly 7,177,626 cosmetic procedures were performed in the free ambulatory surgical centers, thus accounting for around 40.0% of the total cosmetic procedures. The relatively high number of aesthetic treatments performed in this practice setting is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for skin resurfacing.

The others segment mainly includes ambulatory surgical centers, beauty salons/centers, and medical spa. The segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. The availability of a large number of beauty centers and medical spas offering skin resurfacing services is expected to further boost market growth.

Regional Insights: Skin Resurfacing Market

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share of 33.6%. Availability of technologically advanced devices, relatively high per capita disposable income, and the presence of skilled professionals are some of the major factors contributing to market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing disposable income and high medical tourism due to availability of procedures at affordable costs. In addition, increasing beauty consciousness and presence of a large aging population is also anticipated to drive the regional market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Skin Resurfacing Market

The key companies are mainly involved in new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions. For instance, in 2019, Lumenis Ltd launched its new Legend Pro+, which is a 4-in-1 Radio Frequency platform, intended for a range of procedures such as skin resurfacing, facelift, regeneration of collagen and other similar aesthetic procedures. Some of the prominent players in the skin resurfacing market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global skin resurfacing market size on the basis of product, application, type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Laser skin resurfacing machine

Carbon dioxide (CO2) skin laser scanner machine

Laser tips

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Wrinkles

Aging

Acne & other scars

Skin pigmentation

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Ablative

Non-ablative

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

