The report titled Global V-belts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global V-belts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global V-belts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global V-belts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global V-belts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The V-belts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the V-belts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global V-belts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global V-belts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global V-belts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global V-belts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global V-belts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: N.K. Enterprises, Dharamshila Belting, Navyug, Flexer Rubbers, Mitsuboshi, Gates, Fenner Drives, Continental Corporation, Beha, Optibelt, Sanlux, Sanwei

Market Segmentation by Product: A Type

B Type

C Type

D Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Industrial

Agricultural

Others



The V-belts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global V-belts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global V-belts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the V-belts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in V-belts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global V-belts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global V-belts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global V-belts market?

Table of Contents:

1 V-belts Market Overview

1.1 V-belts Product Scope

1.2 V-belts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global V-belts Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 A Type

1.2.3 B Type

1.2.4 C Type

1.2.5 D Type

1.2.6 Others

1.3 V-belts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global V-belts Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Agricultural

1.3.5 Others

1.4 V-belts Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global V-belts Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global V-belts Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global V-belts Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 V-belts Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global V-belts Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global V-belts Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global V-belts Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global V-belts Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global V-belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global V-belts Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global V-belts Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States V-belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe V-belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China V-belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan V-belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia V-belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India V-belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global V-belts Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top V-belts Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top V-belts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global V-belts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in V-belts as of 2019)

3.4 Global V-belts Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers V-belts Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key V-belts Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global V-belts Market Size by Type

4.1 Global V-belts Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global V-belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global V-belts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global V-belts Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global V-belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global V-belts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global V-belts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global V-belts Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global V-belts Market Size by Application

5.1 Global V-belts Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global V-belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global V-belts Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global V-belts Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global V-belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global V-belts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global V-belts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global V-belts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States V-belts Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States V-belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States V-belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States V-belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe V-belts Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe V-belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe V-belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe V-belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China V-belts Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China V-belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China V-belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China V-belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan V-belts Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan V-belts Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan V-belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan V-belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia V-belts Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia V-belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia V-belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia V-belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India V-belts Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India V-belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India V-belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India V-belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in V-belts Business

12.1 N.K. Enterprises

12.1.1 N.K. Enterprises Corporation Information

12.1.2 N.K. Enterprises Business Overview

12.1.3 N.K. Enterprises V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 N.K. Enterprises V-belts Products Offered

12.1.5 N.K. Enterprises Recent Development

12.2 Dharamshila Belting

12.2.1 Dharamshila Belting Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dharamshila Belting Business Overview

12.2.3 Dharamshila Belting V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Dharamshila Belting V-belts Products Offered

12.2.5 Dharamshila Belting Recent Development

12.3 Navyug

12.3.1 Navyug Corporation Information

12.3.2 Navyug Business Overview

12.3.3 Navyug V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Navyug V-belts Products Offered

12.3.5 Navyug Recent Development

12.4 Flexer Rubbers

12.4.1 Flexer Rubbers Corporation Information

12.4.2 Flexer Rubbers Business Overview

12.4.3 Flexer Rubbers V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Flexer Rubbers V-belts Products Offered

12.4.5 Flexer Rubbers Recent Development

12.5 Mitsuboshi

12.5.1 Mitsuboshi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsuboshi Business Overview

12.5.3 Mitsuboshi V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mitsuboshi V-belts Products Offered

12.5.5 Mitsuboshi Recent Development

12.6 Gates

12.6.1 Gates Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gates Business Overview

12.6.3 Gates V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Gates V-belts Products Offered

12.6.5 Gates Recent Development

12.7 Fenner Drives

12.7.1 Fenner Drives Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fenner Drives Business Overview

12.7.3 Fenner Drives V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Fenner Drives V-belts Products Offered

12.7.5 Fenner Drives Recent Development

12.8 Continental Corporation

12.8.1 Continental Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Continental Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 Continental Corporation V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Continental Corporation V-belts Products Offered

12.8.5 Continental Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Beha

12.9.1 Beha Corporation Information

12.9.2 Beha Business Overview

12.9.3 Beha V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Beha V-belts Products Offered

12.9.5 Beha Recent Development

12.10 Optibelt

12.10.1 Optibelt Corporation Information

12.10.2 Optibelt Business Overview

12.10.3 Optibelt V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Optibelt V-belts Products Offered

12.10.5 Optibelt Recent Development

12.11 Sanlux

12.11.1 Sanlux Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sanlux Business Overview

12.11.3 Sanlux V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Sanlux V-belts Products Offered

12.11.5 Sanlux Recent Development

12.12 Sanwei

12.12.1 Sanwei Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sanwei Business Overview

12.12.3 Sanwei V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Sanwei V-belts Products Offered

12.12.5 Sanwei Recent Development

13 V-belts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 V-belts Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of V-belts

13.4 V-belts Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 V-belts Distributors List

14.3 V-belts Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 V-belts Market Trends

15.2 V-belts Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 V-belts Market Challenges

15.4 V-belts Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

