Desiccant Wheels Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Munters, NovelAire Technologies, DRI, Trane

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Desiccant Wheels market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Desiccant Wheels market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Desiccant Wheels report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Desiccant Wheels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Desiccant Wheels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Desiccant Wheels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Desiccant Wheels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Desiccant Wheels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Desiccant Wheels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Desiccant Wheels Market Research Report: Munters, NovelAire Technologies, DRI, Trane, Rotor Source, Inc., Seibu Giken DST AB, Proflute AB, Airxchange Inc., Greenheck Fan Corporation, Flakt Woods Group

Types: Silica Gel

Molecular Sieve

Activated Alumina



Applications: Pharmaceutical

Food Industries

Chemical

Electronics

Others



The Desiccant Wheels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Desiccant Wheels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Desiccant Wheels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Desiccant Wheels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Desiccant Wheels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Desiccant Wheels market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Desiccant Wheels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Desiccant Wheels market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Desiccant Wheels Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Silica Gel

1.4.3 Molecular Sieve

1.4.4 Activated Alumina

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food Industries

1.5.4 Chemical

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Desiccant Wheels Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Desiccant Wheels Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Desiccant Wheels, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Desiccant Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Desiccant Wheels Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Desiccant Wheels Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Desiccant Wheels Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Desiccant Wheels Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Desiccant Wheels Production by Regions

4.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Desiccant Wheels Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Desiccant Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Desiccant Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Desiccant Wheels Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Desiccant Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Desiccant Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Desiccant Wheels Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Desiccant Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Desiccant Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Desiccant Wheels Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Desiccant Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Desiccant Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Desiccant Wheels Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Desiccant Wheels Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Desiccant Wheels Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Desiccant Wheels Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Desiccant Wheels Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Desiccant Wheels Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Desiccant Wheels Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Desiccant Wheels Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Munters

8.1.1 Munters Corporation Information

8.1.2 Munters Overview

8.1.3 Munters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Munters Product Description

8.1.5 Munters Related Developments

8.2 NovelAire Technologies

8.2.1 NovelAire Technologies Corporation Information

8.2.2 NovelAire Technologies Overview

8.2.3 NovelAire Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 NovelAire Technologies Product Description

8.2.5 NovelAire Technologies Related Developments

8.3 DRI

8.3.1 DRI Corporation Information

8.3.2 DRI Overview

8.3.3 DRI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 DRI Product Description

8.3.5 DRI Related Developments

8.4 Trane

8.4.1 Trane Corporation Information

8.4.2 Trane Overview

8.4.3 Trane Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Trane Product Description

8.4.5 Trane Related Developments

8.5 Rotor Source, Inc.

8.5.1 Rotor Source, Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rotor Source, Inc. Overview

8.5.3 Rotor Source, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Rotor Source, Inc. Product Description

8.5.5 Rotor Source, Inc. Related Developments

8.6 Seibu Giken DST AB

8.6.1 Seibu Giken DST AB Corporation Information

8.6.2 Seibu Giken DST AB Overview

8.6.3 Seibu Giken DST AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Seibu Giken DST AB Product Description

8.6.5 Seibu Giken DST AB Related Developments

8.7 Proflute AB

8.7.1 Proflute AB Corporation Information

8.7.2 Proflute AB Overview

8.7.3 Proflute AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Proflute AB Product Description

8.7.5 Proflute AB Related Developments

8.8 Airxchange Inc.

8.8.1 Airxchange Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Airxchange Inc. Overview

8.8.3 Airxchange Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Airxchange Inc. Product Description

8.8.5 Airxchange Inc. Related Developments

8.9 Greenheck Fan Corporation

8.9.1 Greenheck Fan Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Greenheck Fan Corporation Overview

8.9.3 Greenheck Fan Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Greenheck Fan Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Greenheck Fan Corporation Related Developments

8.10 Flakt Woods Group

8.10.1 Flakt Woods Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 Flakt Woods Group Overview

8.10.3 Flakt Woods Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Flakt Woods Group Product Description

8.10.5 Flakt Woods Group Related Developments

9 Desiccant Wheels Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Desiccant Wheels Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Desiccant Wheels Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Desiccant Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Desiccant Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Desiccant Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Desiccant Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Desiccant Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Desiccant Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Desiccant Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Desiccant Wheels Sales Channels

11.2.2 Desiccant Wheels Distributors

11.3 Desiccant Wheels Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Desiccant Wheels Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Desiccant Wheels Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Desiccant Wheels Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

