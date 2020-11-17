“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Athletic Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Athletic Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Athletic Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Athletic Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Athletic Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Athletic Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Athletic Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Athletic Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Athletic Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Athletic Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Athletic Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Athletic Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Inc., Adidas, Decathlon Group, VF Corporation, Under Armour, Puma SE, ASICS, Armani, ANTA, New Balance, Columbia Sportswear, Converse, Mizuno Corporation, Li Ning, Kappa

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Athletic Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Athletic Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Athletic Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Athletic Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Athletic Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Athletic Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Athletic Bags

1.2 Athletic Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Backpacks

1.2.3 Duffle Bags

1.2.4 Drawstring Bags

1.2.5 Tote Bags

1.3 Athletic Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Athletic Bags Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 Kids

1.4 Global Athletic Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Athletic Bags Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Athletic Bags Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Athletic Bags Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Athletic Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Athletic Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Athletic Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Athletic Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Athletic Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Athletic Bags Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Athletic Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Athletic Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Athletic Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Athletic Bags Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Athletic Bags Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Athletic Bags Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Athletic Bags Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Athletic Bags Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Athletic Bags Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Athletic Bags Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Athletic Bags Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Athletic Bags Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Athletic Bags Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Athletic Bags Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Athletic Bags Business

6.1 Nike, Inc.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nike, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Nike, Inc. Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Nike, Inc. Products Offered

6.1.5 Nike, Inc. Recent Development

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Adidas Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Adidas Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Adidas Products Offered

6.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

6.3 Decathlon Group

6.3.1 Decathlon Group Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Decathlon Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Decathlon Group Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Decathlon Group Products Offered

6.3.5 Decathlon Group Recent Development

6.4 VF Corporation

6.4.1 VF Corporation Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 VF Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 VF Corporation Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 VF Corporation Products Offered

6.4.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

6.5 Under Armour

6.5.1 Under Armour Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Under Armour Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Under Armour Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Under Armour Products Offered

6.5.5 Under Armour Recent Development

6.6 Puma SE

6.6.1 Puma SE Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Puma SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Puma SE Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Puma SE Products Offered

6.6.5 Puma SE Recent Development

6.7 ASICS

6.6.1 ASICS Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 ASICS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 ASICS Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 ASICS Products Offered

6.7.5 ASICS Recent Development

6.8 Armani

6.8.1 Armani Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Armani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Armani Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Armani Products Offered

6.8.5 Armani Recent Development

6.9 ANTA

6.9.1 ANTA Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 ANTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 ANTA Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 ANTA Products Offered

6.9.5 ANTA Recent Development

6.10 New Balance

6.10.1 New Balance Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 New Balance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 New Balance Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 New Balance Products Offered

6.10.5 New Balance Recent Development

6.11 Columbia Sportswear

6.11.1 Columbia Sportswear Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Columbia Sportswear Athletic Bags Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Columbia Sportswear Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Columbia Sportswear Products Offered

6.11.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

6.12 Converse

6.12.1 Converse Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Converse Athletic Bags Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Converse Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Converse Products Offered

6.12.5 Converse Recent Development

6.13 Mizuno Corporation

6.13.1 Mizuno Corporation Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Mizuno Corporation Athletic Bags Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Mizuno Corporation Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Mizuno Corporation Products Offered

6.13.5 Mizuno Corporation Recent Development

6.14 Li Ning

6.14.1 Li Ning Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Li Ning Athletic Bags Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Li Ning Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Li Ning Products Offered

6.14.5 Li Ning Recent Development

6.15 Kappa

6.15.1 Kappa Athletic Bags Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Kappa Athletic Bags Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Kappa Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Kappa Products Offered

6.15.5 Kappa Recent Development

7 Athletic Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Athletic Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Athletic Bags

7.4 Athletic Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Athletic Bags Distributors List

8.3 Athletic Bags Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Athletic Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Athletic Bags by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Athletic Bags by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Athletic Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Athletic Bags by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Athletic Bags by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Athletic Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Athletic Bags by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Athletic Bags by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”