Lubricants Market to Witness Highest CAGR Growth By 2027 – AMSOIL INC, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FUCHS

Lubricants are used to control or reduce friction between two bodies in relative motion to prevent heat generation and wear of surfaces in contact. In industries, lubricants improve the efficiency of machine by eliminating any residues collected on mechanical parts and by increasing their shelf-life of the mechanical parts. Lubricants possess thermal stability, high viscosity index, low freezing point and corrosion-prevention properties. The lubricants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing automotive industry and massive industrial growth in Asia-Pacific.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Lubricants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of lubricants market with detailed market segmentation by group, base-stock, product type, end user industry and geography. The global Lubricants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Lubricants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global lubricants market is segmented on the basis of group, base-stock, product type, and end user industry. Based group, the market is segmented as Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, and Group V. On the basis of base-stock, the market is segmented as bio-based lubricants, mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and semi-synthetic lubricants. By product type, the market is segmented as engine oil, transmission and hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, general industrial oils, gear oil, greases, process oils, and others. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified into power generation, automotive and other transportation, heavy equipment, food and beverage, metallurgy and metal working, chemical manufacturing, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global lubricants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Lubricants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Lubricants Market – By Group

1.3.2 Lubricants Market – By Base stock

1.3.3 Lubricants Market – By Product Type

1.3.4 Lubricants Market – By End-User Industry

1.3.5 Lubricants Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LUBRICANTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

Continue…..

