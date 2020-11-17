Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026|Siemens AG, Jiangnan Group Limited, TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market are: , Siemens AG, Jiangnan Group Limited, TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited, AZZ Inc., RWE AG, Grupo COBRA, L&T Construction, General Electric, Beta Engineering Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL)

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market by Type Segments:

, Aboveground Installation, Tunnel Installation, Vertical Installation, Direct Burial Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL)

Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market by Application Segments:

, Electrical Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry, Cement Industry, Textile Industry, Mining Industries, Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aboveground Installation

1.4.3 Tunnel Installation

1.4.4 Vertical Installation

1.4.5 Direct Burial

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electrical Industry

1.5.3 Oil Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.5.5 Cement Industry

1.5.6 Textile Industry

1.5.7 Mining Industries

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Siemens AG

8.1.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.1.2 Siemens AG Overview

8.1.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.1.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

8.2 Jiangnan Group Limited

8.2.1 Jiangnan Group Limited Corporation Information

8.2.2 Jiangnan Group Limited Overview

8.2.3 Jiangnan Group Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Jiangnan Group Limited Product Description

8.2.5 Jiangnan Group Limited Related Developments

8.3 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited

8.3.1 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited Corporation Information

8.3.2 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited Overview

8.3.3 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited Product Description

8.3.5 TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited Related Developments

8.4 AZZ Inc.

8.4.1 AZZ Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 AZZ Inc. Overview

8.4.3 AZZ Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 AZZ Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 AZZ Inc. Related Developments

8.5 RWE AG

8.5.1 RWE AG Corporation Information

8.5.2 RWE AG Overview

8.5.3 RWE AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 RWE AG Product Description

8.5.5 RWE AG Related Developments

8.6 Grupo COBRA

8.6.1 Grupo COBRA Corporation Information

8.6.2 Grupo COBRA Overview

8.6.3 Grupo COBRA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Grupo COBRA Product Description

8.6.5 Grupo COBRA Related Developments

8.7 L&T Construction

8.7.1 L&T Construction Corporation Information

8.7.2 L&T Construction Overview

8.7.3 L&T Construction Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 L&T Construction Product Description

8.7.5 L&T Construction Related Developments

8.8 General Electric

8.8.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.8.2 General Electric Overview

8.8.3 General Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 General Electric Product Description

8.8.5 General Electric Related Developments

8.9 Beta Engineering

8.9.1 Beta Engineering Corporation Information

8.9.2 Beta Engineering Overview

8.9.3 Beta Engineering Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Beta Engineering Product Description

8.9.5 Beta Engineering Related Developments 9 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Distributors

11.3 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Gas-insulated Transmission Lines (GIL) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

