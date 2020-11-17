RFID Chip Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026| TI, Ams AG, NXP

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global RFID Chip market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global RFID Chip market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global RFID Chip market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of RFID Chip Market are: , TI, Ams AG, NXP, Alien Technology, Infineon, LEGIC Identsystems, Impinj, Phychips, Atmel, STMicroelectronics, RF Solutions, Sony Felica, Invengo Technology, Datang Microelectronics Technology, Tsinghua Tongfang, Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit, Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group, Shanghai Belling, CEC Huada Electronic Design, Promatic Group RFID Chip

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global RFID Chip market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global RFID Chip market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global RFID Chip market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global RFID Chip Market by Type Segments:

, Low frequency (LF) RFID Chip, High frequency (HF) RFID Chip, Ultrahigh frequency (UHF) RFID Chip RFID Chip

Global RFID Chip Market by Application Segments:

, Transportation, Agriculture, Healthcare, Logistic, Aerospace, Retail, Security and Access Contro, Others

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global RFID Chip market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global RFID Chip market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional RFID Chip markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global RFID Chip market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global RFID Chip market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global RFID Chip market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 RFID Chip Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global RFID Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low frequency (LF) RFID Chip

1.4.3 High frequency (HF) RFID Chip

1.4.4 Ultrahigh frequency (UHF) RFID Chip

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RFID Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Agriculture

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Logistic

1.5.6 Aerospace

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Security and Access Contro

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global RFID Chip Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global RFID Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global RFID Chip Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global RFID Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global RFID Chip, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global RFID Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global RFID Chip Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for RFID Chip Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key RFID Chip Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top RFID Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RFID Chip Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global RFID Chip Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 RFID Chip Production by Regions

4.1 Global RFID Chip Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America RFID Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America RFID Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America RFID Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe RFID Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe RFID Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe RFID Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China RFID Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China RFID Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China RFID Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan RFID Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan RFID Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan RFID Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea RFID Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea RFID Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea RFID Chip Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 RFID Chip Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top RFID Chip Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top RFID Chip Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America RFID Chip Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America RFID Chip Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe RFID Chip Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe RFID Chip Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America RFID Chip Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America RFID Chip Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global RFID Chip Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global RFID Chip Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global RFID Chip Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 RFID Chip Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global RFID Chip Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global RFID Chip Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global RFID Chip Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global RFID Chip Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global RFID Chip Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global RFID Chip Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global RFID Chip Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 TI

8.1.1 TI Corporation Information

8.1.2 TI Overview

8.1.3 TI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 TI Product Description

8.1.5 TI Related Developments

8.2 Ams AG

8.2.1 Ams AG Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ams AG Overview

8.2.3 Ams AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ams AG Product Description

8.2.5 Ams AG Related Developments

8.3 NXP

8.3.1 NXP Corporation Information

8.3.2 NXP Overview

8.3.3 NXP Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 NXP Product Description

8.3.5 NXP Related Developments

8.4 Alien Technology

8.4.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information

8.4.2 Alien Technology Overview

8.4.3 Alien Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Alien Technology Product Description

8.4.5 Alien Technology Related Developments

8.5 Infineon

8.5.1 Infineon Corporation Information

8.5.2 Infineon Overview

8.5.3 Infineon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Infineon Product Description

8.5.5 Infineon Related Developments

8.6 LEGIC Identsystems

8.6.1 LEGIC Identsystems Corporation Information

8.6.2 LEGIC Identsystems Overview

8.6.3 LEGIC Identsystems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 LEGIC Identsystems Product Description

8.6.5 LEGIC Identsystems Related Developments

8.7 Impinj

8.7.1 Impinj Corporation Information

8.7.2 Impinj Overview

8.7.3 Impinj Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Impinj Product Description

8.7.5 Impinj Related Developments

8.8 Phychips

8.8.1 Phychips Corporation Information

8.8.2 Phychips Overview

8.8.3 Phychips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Phychips Product Description

8.8.5 Phychips Related Developments

8.9 Atmel

8.9.1 Atmel Corporation Information

8.9.2 Atmel Overview

8.9.3 Atmel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Atmel Product Description

8.9.5 Atmel Related Developments

8.10 STMicroelectronics

8.10.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

8.10.2 STMicroelectronics Overview

8.10.3 STMicroelectronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 STMicroelectronics Product Description

8.10.5 STMicroelectronics Related Developments

8.11 RF Solutions

8.11.1 RF Solutions Corporation Information

8.11.2 RF Solutions Overview

8.11.3 RF Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 RF Solutions Product Description

8.11.5 RF Solutions Related Developments

8.12 Sony Felica

8.12.1 Sony Felica Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sony Felica Overview

8.12.3 Sony Felica Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Sony Felica Product Description

8.12.5 Sony Felica Related Developments

8.13 Invengo Technology

8.13.1 Invengo Technology Corporation Information

8.13.2 Invengo Technology Overview

8.13.3 Invengo Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Invengo Technology Product Description

8.13.5 Invengo Technology Related Developments

8.14 Datang Microelectronics Technology

8.14.1 Datang Microelectronics Technology Corporation Information

8.14.2 Datang Microelectronics Technology Overview

8.14.3 Datang Microelectronics Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Datang Microelectronics Technology Product Description

8.14.5 Datang Microelectronics Technology Related Developments

8.15 Tsinghua Tongfang

8.15.1 Tsinghua Tongfang Corporation Information

8.15.2 Tsinghua Tongfang Overview

8.15.3 Tsinghua Tongfang Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Tsinghua Tongfang Product Description

8.15.5 Tsinghua Tongfang Related Developments

8.16 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit

8.16.1 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Corporation Information

8.16.2 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Overview

8.16.3 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Product Description

8.16.5 Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Related Developments

8.17 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group

8.17.1 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Corporation Information

8.17.2 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Overview

8.17.3 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Product Description

8.17.5 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Related Developments

8.18 Shanghai Belling

8.18.1 Shanghai Belling Corporation Information

8.18.2 Shanghai Belling Overview

8.18.3 Shanghai Belling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Shanghai Belling Product Description

8.18.5 Shanghai Belling Related Developments

8.19 CEC Huada Electronic Design

8.19.1 CEC Huada Electronic Design Corporation Information

8.19.2 CEC Huada Electronic Design Overview

8.19.3 CEC Huada Electronic Design Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 CEC Huada Electronic Design Product Description

8.19.5 CEC Huada Electronic Design Related Developments

8.20 Promatic Group

8.20.1 Promatic Group Corporation Information

8.20.2 Promatic Group Overview

8.20.3 Promatic Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Promatic Group Product Description

8.20.5 Promatic Group Related Developments 9 RFID Chip Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top RFID Chip Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top RFID Chip Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key RFID Chip Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 RFID Chip Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global RFID Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America RFID Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe RFID Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific RFID Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America RFID Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 RFID Chip Sales Channels

11.2.2 RFID Chip Distributors

11.3 RFID Chip Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 RFID Chip Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 RFID Chip Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global RFID Chip Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

