Global Methylene Chloride to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Introduction

Being also widely traded as dichloromethane and DCM, methylene chloride is a colorless liquid and is highly volatile. Methylene chloride is immiscible in water while showcasing decent miscibility with several organic solvents. Methylene finds prominent application as a paint stripper and in degreasing applications. While also being significantly consumed as a raw material in the manufacturing of several chemicals, the methylene chloride also finds its use in foam manufacturing.

Methylene Chloride Market: Dynamics

One of the significant driving factor for the overall methylene chloride market is noted to remain its use as a paint remover. With a substantial growth seen in the end use industries employing methylene chloride in several applications, including cleaning applications and for downstream chemicals production, the methylene chloride market is anticipated to witness steady demand over the forecast period. This demand for methylene chloride is expected to create sizeable opportunity for market participants based around the world.

Though methylene chloride is noted to remain relatively less toxic than the other chlorohydrocarbons, it still portrays substantial health hazard upon exposure. The studies also suggest that the methylene chloride can be absorbed through skin and over – exposure to the chemical can prove to be fatal. Along with its other health hazards, methylene chloride is also said to be a potential carcinogen. Such features of methylene chloride has put it under the scrutiny of environmental and authoritative bodies. Stringent laws in the methylene chloride marketplace act against the market growth. The threat of substituting methylene chloride with safer chemicals also results in the reduced consumption of methylene chloride in several applications.

One of the most recent setback for the methylene chloride market is the United States Environment Protection Agency’s (EPA) rule banning the consumption of methylene chloride in producing paint strippers for commercial applications. The rule is expected to be effective by the end of 2019 and have a significant impact on the overall methylene chloride market demand.

The supply of methylene chloride has been witness to quite a few obstacles owing to facility shutdowns and limited capacity expansion initiatives in the countries of Asia Pacific and Europe. The raw material, such as chlorine, availability has also realized certain limitations due to the increasing demand for chlorine in several other downstream chemicals manufacturing. However, the prices and availability of methanol and several other raw materials give the boost to the manufacturers to operate at higher production capacities maintaining the methylene chloride supply steady over the forecast period. The market demand for methylene chloride is anticipated to gain stable momentum in the first half of the forecast period, subject to optimistic political framework surrounding methylene chloride in countries around the world.

Methylene Chloride Market: Segmentation

The global methylene chloride market can be segmented on the basis of application

On the basis of application, the global methylene chloride market is segmented into:

Chemical Intermediate

Paint & Varnish Remover

Metal Cleaning

Foam Manufacturing

Others (Adhesive, Refrigerant, etc.)

Methylene Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the methylene chloride production is highly concentrated in countries such as India and China. The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to lead from the forefront of the global methylene chloride market, in terms of volume consumption. While in the highly regulated regions such as Europe and North America, the consumers are much inclined towards using safer products and hence, the methylene chloride market is expected to remain steady over the forecast period. In regions like Latin America and Middle East & Africa, the demand for methylene chloride is noted to steadily rise and are expected to account for a significant proportion in the global methylene chloride market

