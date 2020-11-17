Sales Scenario of Global Carbon Tetrachloride to Remain Positive Through 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Introduction

A sweet smelling liquid, carbon tetrachloride is a colorless chemical. Carbon tetrachloride is also known as carbon tet as well as tetra chloromethane. Carbon tetrachloride (CTC) is produced as a by – product from the chlorination processing of methane. The carbon tetrachloride is non – flammable and also does not showcase miscibility in water. Carbon tetrachloride is, however, highly miscible in chloroform and other organic solvents. Exhibiting brilliant characteristics of a solvent, carbon tetrachloride finds its limitations as it is one of the chemicals responsible for the ozone depletion.

Carbon Tetrachloride Market: Dynamics

Having prominently employed in the chemical synthesis of fibers, agro – chemicals, refrigerants as well as pharmaceutical ingredients, carbon tetrachloride market is anticipated to remain moderately driven over the forecast period. With an optimistic growth witnessed by the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the same is anticipated to reflect in the carbon tetrachloride market over the forecast period. The rising produce from the agriculture sector relies on the fertilizers and pesticides employed in the agriculture activities. Finding application in the manufacturing of agro – chemicals, carbon tetrachloride market demand is anticipated to rise with the rising production of such products.

The rising concern from the environmental authorities for the carbon tetrachloride consumption has posed several limitations in the growth of the market. Through the Montreal Protocol, members of the United Nations have agreed to restrict the non – feedstock applications of carbon tetrachloride. Moreover, the consumption of carbon tetrachloride in consumer products have also been banned with currently only industrial and laboratory consumption existing. These factors construct an obstruction to the overall carbon tetrachloride market growth and hence, the market is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period.

The occurrence of carbon tetrachloride in water bodies in the proximity of industrial clusters has been reported by the authorities. Additionally, the reports_bk_01_01_2020 by space agencies recording depletion of the ozone layer have brought carbon tetrachloride in the negative light. Such instances along with the small and regional manufacturers failing to abide by the national as well as global norms can result in severe actions by the authorities affecting the growth and/or existence of the carbon tetrachloride market in the coming years.

Carbon Tetrachloride Market: Segmentation

The global carbon tetrachloride market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application and end use.

On the basis of grade, the global carbon tetrachloride market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Grade Carbon Tetrachloride

Analytical Grade Carbon Tetrachloride

Industrial Grade Carbon Tetrachloride

On the basis of application, the global carbon tetrachloride market can be segmented into:

Chemical Raw Material

Industrial Solvent

Laboratory

On the basis of end use, the global carbon tetrachloride market can be segmented into:

Agriculture

Chemical

Textile

Pharmaceutical

General Industrial

Carbon Tetrachloride Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, East Asia is currently noted to remain a larger market for carbon tetrachloride and is also anticipated to expand at a higher pace. China carbon tetrachloride market is anticipated to lead by the forefront in the East Asia region in terms of volumetric consumption as well as its production. South Asia is noted to play a prominent role in the rising demand for carbon tetrachloride. Emerging economies such as countries in ASEAN as well as India represent a sizeable market proportion in the carbon tetrachloride marketplace. The carbon tetrachloride market in North America and Europe has been noted to remain at an all-time high over the previous decade. However, with the amendments in the regions’ regulatory framework, the market demand for carbon tetrachloride has much recently subsided and being fulfilled by the adoption of alternative products. Environment authorities in these regions are noted to closely monitor the production and consumption of sodium tetrachloride and hence the market demand has since then remained stable, if not decreased. The consumption of carbon tetrachloride is witnessing a marginally above – average growth in the countries of Latin America as well as Middle East & Africa.

Some of the market participants in the global carbon tetrachloride market identified across the value chain include

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited,

Nouryon B.V.,

Occidental Petroleum Corporation,

Toronto Research Chemicals,

Chemtex Speciality Limited,

East India Chemicals International,

Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd. among others.

