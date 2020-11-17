Global P Tolualdehyde to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Introduction

P – Tolualdehyde (para – tolualdehyde) is an aromatic aldehyde. Commercially marketed based on several different nomenclatures, p – tolualdehyde is widely also known as 4-Methylbenzaldehyde. P – Tolualdehyde is prepared from the Friedel – Crafts reaction involving toluene, carbon monoxide and hydrogen chloride. P – Tolualdehyde is also noted to exhibit a similar cherry – like odor as that of benzaldehyde. P – Tolualdehyde is a colorless liquid and is slightly dense than water.

P – Tolualdehyde Market: Dynamics

P – Tolualdehyde is noted to be consumed as a flavoring agent in the food & beverages industry and also as an additive in fragrances. Owing to this, the p – tolualdehyde market is anticipated to remain highly influenced by the growth observed in these industries. Across the globe, the p – tolualdehyde market is expected to remain driven while growing in tandem with the fragrances market due to its relatively higher prominence in the aforementioned application. Limited consumption of p – tolualdehyde is observed in the food industry as a flavoring agent. Yet, its laboratory scale applications have been in high prominence. Employed as a raw material in the chemical synthesis of its derivatives, these are further consumed primarily in the fragrance industry and are documented under the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) chemicals by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). The p – tolualdehyde is also finding novel applications as an intermediate in the agro – chemicals manufacturing and is anticipated to witness an ascent in its growth.

The rising inclination of the consumers towards natural and safe chemicals can largely affect the market for p – tolualdehyde in several prominent regions. The increasing monitoring of synthetic chemicals can also lead to hindrance in the p – tolualdehyde marketplace. However, p – tolualdehyde is not recognized as a hazardous chemicals, the trend to substitute synthetic products with their natural counterpart may affect the p – tolualdehyde market in the short – term as well as in the long – terms.

High purity products are observed in the market with the manufacturers offering a purity of at least greater than 95% pure p – tolualdehyde. Due to its specific applications, the end users of p – tolualdehyde are noted to be very particular regarding the purity of p – tolualdehyde.

P – Tolualdehyde Market: Segmentation

The global p – tolualdehyde market can be segmented on the basis of grade and application.

On the basis of grade, p – tolualdehyde market can be segmented into:

Food Grade P – Tolualdehyde

Technical / Industrial Grade P – Tolualdehyde

On the basis of application, p – tolualdehyde market can be segmented into:

Chemical Synthesis

Favoring Ingredient

Fragrance Additive

P – Tolualdehyde Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, the high consumption of p – tolualdehyde is noted to remain with the region leading in the production of fragrances. Along with the shift in manufacturing of chemicals to the eastern hemisphere of the world, the fragrance industry has been a part of the same. East Asia p – tolualdehyde market is estimated to account for the leading position in terms of volumetric consumption. With the large scale manufacturing of fragrances in countries such as China, the p – tolualdehyde market in East Asia is anticipated to reserve its top spot throughout the forecast period. The fastest growth is expected to be showcased by the countries in South Asia & Pacific p – tolualdehyde market. The mature markets of North America and Europe, due to their stringent regulatory framework, are probable to undergo moderate growth in terms of p – tolualdehyde consumption. Among all countries, the South Africa p – tolualdehyde market can generate abundant opportunities for the market participants as the fragrance manufacturing industry in the country is witnessing significant growth since the recent past and the trend is expected to follow over the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global p – tolualdehyde market identified across the value chain include

BASF SE,

Merck KGaA,

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.,

Augustus Oils Ltd.,

BERJÉ INC.,

BOC Sciences,

BONTOUX SAS,

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.,

KPL International Limited,

