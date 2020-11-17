Global Distearyl Amine to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Distearyl amine Market: Introduction

Distearyl amine is also known as Dioctadecylamine is a secondary amine which is a derivative of fatty amines. In aqueous solution, Distearyl amine has a property of self-arranged into the plate-like structure. Distearyl amine is a solid white flake in appearance. Distearyl amine is produced by reacting amines with methyl chloride in the presence of alkyl metal hydroxide which acts as an acid binding agent. Distearyl amine has a wide variety of chemical industry application as well as in other end-use industry which grows the market of Distearyl amine.

Distearyl amine Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand from laundry cleaning products/ detergents is shape of fabric softener is considered to be the primary driver of distearyl amine as an ingredient in detergent industries pertaining to which a healthy growth of distearyl amine market is expected in current and upcoming periods. Additionally, use of distearyl amine as disinfectant for safe drinking water purposes is also augmenting market of distearyl amine where growing concern regarding supply of water in rural areas and increasing incidences of waterborne diseases is generating a sufficient need of distearyl amine. Distearyl Amine is also widely used in effluent treatment plants for the treatment of various effluents that comes from chemical industries as a byproduct in order to discharge clean and transparent water into natural water bodies. The other notable applications such as lubrication for various industrial equipment is also likely to propel the growth of distearyl amine.

The future growth opportunities for distearyl amine is expected to receive from the surging demand for product penetration in an agrochemicals i.e. crop protection application. Fatty amines such as distearyl amine are expected to have significant growth in the forecast period on the account of growing product demand for the production of concentrated detergents for the industrial cleaning applications which also positively influence the market of distearyl amine in industrial applications. However, due to fluctuation in the price of raw material for production of distearyl amine which may hamper the market growth where end users may prefer cheaper substitutes to fulfill their requirements.

The global distearyl amine market is considered to be a highly concentrated market with presence of international and local players having established their presence in particular or multi-regional markets. Minimization of production costs and value chain intermediaries to obtain maximum profitability has been the key strategy pursued by the manufacturers. Additionally, organic growth strategies such as acquisitions of other enterprises and market expansion in new territories are being followed by the market players to sustain their footprint.

Distearyl amine Market: Segments

The Market of Distearyl amine can be segmented into two factors on the basis of its grade and its application & end use

Distearyl amine market can be segmented on the basis of its grade

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Distearyl amine market can be segmented on the basis of its application & End-Use

Fabric softeners

Lipid Derivatives Synthesis

Functional Polymers

Filming & Lubrication

Corrosion Inhibition

Water Treatment Chemicals

Flotation & Anti-Static Agent

Herbicides

Others

Distearyl amine Market: Regional Overview

Due to the massive growth of end-user industries in Asia Pacific, the region in considered to hold the major share in terms of consumption of distearyl amine in the global market. Rapidly growing industries of various manufacturing products in countries like China, India and South Korea is expected to move ahead of the market of distearyl amine as compared to other countries/regions. Europe also holds a significant share in the market by supply of distearyl amine owing of the presence of prominent player having greater production capacity. In terms of volume and revenue Germany accounted for extensive growth of distearyl amine in the global market. While another region such as North America, Middle East and Latin America embraces a moderate growth in the market of distearyl chloride.

Distearyl amine Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Distearyl amine are as follows:-

KAO Corporation

J&K Scientific Ltd.

Evonik Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Emergy Chemical

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd.

Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Indo Amines Limited

Qida Chemical Co. Ltd

