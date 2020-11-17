Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2020 Research and Developments Raytheon Company, BAE System, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Frequentis AG

The global air traffic control market size was valued USD 9.8 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 15.27 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.52%. The primarily attributed factors such as the introduction of an unmanned traffic management framework to manage unmanned aircraft vehicles and the growing adoption of satellite-based air traffic control systems. Additionally, the technological advancements in air traffic control and surge in demand for air travel due to its less time consuming and reliable air travel projected to boom the global air traffic control market in the future periods. Moreover, the rising investments in the aviation industry, coupled with technological advancements in ATC, such as data processing and communication technologies, will spur the growth of the global air traffic control market.

Leading Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Players:

Raytheon Company, BAE System, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Frequentis AG, Harris Corporation, Adacel Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A, Honeywell Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NATS Holding, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies, Saipher ATC, Nav Canada, and Cyrrus Limited

The air traffic management system is composed of navigation equipment, radar system, secondary radar, communication equipment, and ground control center. It completes the monitoring, identification, and guidance of the aircraft in the coverage area to ensure a healthy and safe flight. Also, advancements in microelectronics have provided the opportunity to expand the growing air traffic control in the near future. Furthermore, the upsurge in demand for high safety requirements in air traffic control and technological advancements in the component of ATC will accelerate the global air traffic control in the upcoming periods. Additionally, the presence of multiple aircraft across aerial trajectory in air traffic control and management for the use of cutting-edge equipment would expand the global air traffic control market in the estimated periods.

Based on airspace, the global air traffic control market classified into Air Route Traffic Control Center, Terminal Radar Approach Control, Air Traffic Control Tower, and Remote Tower. The air traffic control tower will be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. It is the attributable large number of ATCT towers present in all countries, and it helps in overseeing incoming and outbound flights.

